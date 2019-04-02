There weren't always options for addressing something specific like chronic pain in the lower abdomen. Most people turned to opioid medications to find relief.
Today, pain specialists like Dr. Ryan Nobles are able to provide chronic pain patients with more alternatives.
“You can really focus the therapy to a specific area," he said.
For a few years now, specialists have been doing a procedure called Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation as a form of therapy for chronic pain. The treatment is a procedure where the dorsal root ganglion, a cluster of nerve cells near the spine, is hit with small electric impulses. The result for a lot of patients who qualify for the procedure is often immediate pain relief.
“We can run it at such a low intensity, the patient doesn’t even feel anything except pain relief," said Nobles, who works with the Southeastern Spine Institute.
The goal with the stimulation is to interrupt pain transmission to the brain. During the procedure, electrical leads or electrodes are placed around the dorsal root ganglion or DRG. Those electrodes are then attached to an implanted stimulation device or a battery.
That device then sends out electric impulses to the DRG. The ideal result is that the impulses should stop the pain.
“It’s like we’re trying to turn the light switch off so that the pain is not there," said Dr. Mark Netherton, a specialist with the Southeastern Spine Institute who was involved in the initial Food and Drug Administration study of the procedure.
Netherton and Nobles are two of around five specialists in the Lowcountry that offer the treatment. The Pain Specialists of Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina also offer the procedure.
Not to be confused with muscle stimulators, procedures like DRG stimulation use a battery that is implanted under the skin and can run 24/7. The batteries can last from four to seven years.
"It's the same as a pacemaker," Netherton said.
Before a DRG is considered, most are presented with what's referred to as traditional spinal cord stimulation. This method is like the DRG treatment, except it's not as targeted.
With DRG stimulation, the procedure can target specific areas of pain. So if someone had pain in their foot, DRG stimulation would target the foot.
With the traditional stimulation, it couldn't get that specific.
“We could get the foot, but, unfortunately, we’d end up stimulating the whole leg just trying to capture therapy for the foot," Nobles said.
Netherton said that patients with intense chronic pain conditions, such as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, are ideal. They are especially ideal if a traditional spinal cord stimulation was unsuccessful at targeting the pain.
“We can really get to the specific sort of nerve center of where the pain is coming from," he said.
And for a lot of people, that can be more than enough.
In 2016, the National Institutes of Health found that 20 percent of adults in the U.S. are dealing with chronic pain. Eight percent were found to be dealing with high-impact chronic pain.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that an estimated $560 billion in medical costs is associated with chronic pain.
“Once you get to the point where you have this pain that won’t go away ... a lot of these patients do end up on opioids," Netherton said.
One key benefit for considering stimulation procedures in general is the lack of opioid use.
Nobles said, “a lot of them (patients) have been able to decrease, if not completely come off, their opioid pain medication."
The CDC found in that nearly 68 percent of the more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017 were opioid related. In South Carolina, the rate of opioid-related overdose deaths has been increasing, as well.
In Netherton's experience with patients, he has found that opioid medications have little impact on treating the pain. He said most patients tell him that unless they take a lot of the medication, it's not effective.
“(DRG stimulation) is certainly something to look at to get your pain under control to get away from those medicines," he said.
The procedure consists of two phases: a testing phase and the actual implanting.
“It’s not like we go in and just put this implant in and say, 'Good luck. We hope this works for you,'" Netherton said. “We actually test it.”
During the testing phase, an electrical lead is still placed on the nerve, but the battery is not implanted. They stitch the connecting wires to the skin and put a big bandage over the wires. Outside the bandage there is a pouch with a pocket, and that's where they put the battery.
For about a week, the patient tests the device at home. Routine contact from a physician is received on how the device is working, and adjustments can be made if necessary.
If the device doesn't work, the process is reversible both during and after testing. Following testing, patients can then transition to getting the device fully implanted.
Not everyone qualifies for the procedure. DRG stimulation can assist those with pain in the foot, knee, groin and lower abdomen. Also, if there is too much scar damage from previous back surgeries, then DRG stimulation may not be possible.
The hope for the future with the procedure is to expand the amount of places it can treat and combine it with traditional spinal cord stimulation.
“It’s a great treatment option," Netherton said. "It’s progressively getting better and better all the time.”