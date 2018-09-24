The number of South Carolinians who don't have health insurance has dropped dramatically in the last several years, due in large part to the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
While Republican lawmakers in this state haven't embraced the federal law, refusing billions of federal dollars to expand access to the low-income Medicaid program, "Obamacare" has still helped hundreds of thousands of people in South Carolina, and millions more across the country, pay for private health insurance with government subsidies.
But new Census data released earlier this month shows the number of people in South Carolina without health insurance is inching back up.
Numbers published on Sept. 12 show the percentage of state residents without insurance at about 11, compared to 10 the year before.
It's a modest difference, but one that translates to about 56,000 fewer people with health insurance in this state than the year before.
South Carolina isn't the only state where that is the case. Thirteen other states saw similar trends.
"That is the first time in these past few years that's changed direction," said Sharon Stern, an assistant division chief at the Census Bureau.
Across all states, the rate of people without insurance in the first year of Donald Trump's presidency stalled.
Health policy makers turn to the number of people without insurance as a key measure of success or failure of the Affordable Care Act. Uninsured people are an expensive group for hospitals and the government, because health care providers must swallow their costs of care.
In South Carolina and across the nation, you are more likely to lack insurance if you fall into certain demographic groups:
If you're 26 to 34 years old
This age bracket is uninsured at a higher rate than other adults. A key point: The Affordable Care Act allows young adults to stay on their parents' insurance until they're 26, meaning for some, that is the first year they have to figure out how to buy health insurance on their own.
The young adult population is also less likely to be sick, and may be more likely to believe they don't need health insurance.
R. Scott Hellman, a private broker in Charleston, said some people believe they're invincible and won't need insurance. But accidents and illnesses happen, he said.
Hellman said he has had clients turn away from buying insurance at all because the premiums are too expensive. With no good options even for "catastrophic" coverage, some have chosen to go bare instead, he said.
"Insurance is now expensive enough that it could be considered a luxury, except for those that have something to lose," Hellman said. "Then it becomes a necessity."
If you're Hispanic or Latino
Spanish speakers and people from South or Central America are much less likely to hold a health insurance policy, according to Census information.
Shelli Quenga, program director for the Palmetto Project, a nonprofit insurance agency, said few are willing to spend the money and resources on the difficult task of insuring the Hispanic and Latino populations.
But this population is growing, she said, making finding ways to get them insured all the more urgent.
Another issue is the fact that in South Carolina, you must be a legal, permanent resident for five years in order to qualify for Medicaid. That requirement will preclude some immigrants. Some immigrants fear using public benefits, too, Quenga said, because it could affect their applications for residency.
But if someone doesn't qualify for Medicaid, they should be directed to take advantage of the Affordable Care Act's open enrollment period, she said.
This year, it will run from Nov. 1 until Dec. 15.
If you're an hourly, or job-based, worker
Construction workers tend to lack health insurance. So do people in service occupations, and those who work in maintenance, according to the Census Bureau.
South Carolina lost people with private insurance between 2016 and 2017. That may be due to fewer people buying health insurance for themselves — something most people are required to do (or pay a federal fine) if their employers don't offer it. And if the employer has fewer than 50 employees, they're not required to.
Buying health insurance individually is ever-more expensive, Hellman said.
For some hourly workers, Hellman said paying for health insurance can cost about four days' worth of work a month. Then, the out-of-pocket limits — or how much the customer has to pay before the insurer starts footing 100 percent of the bill — make up as much as a third of the worker's annual income, Hellman said.
Then, workers without employer benefits must estimate their income when buying insurance, Quenga said. In order to buy on the Affordable Care Act's marketplace, a lower annual income is better, and will qualify a customer for more generous federal subsidies. A navigator or broker can help with the gymnastics, Quenga said.
"The potential in saving your wallet and saving your life is going to be worth the phone call," she said.