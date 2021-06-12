Film shot in SC by Sumter native set to release in hundreds of theaters nationwide

Not too long ago, Hollywood actor, director and screenwriter Jason Mac showed up at his family's pond house in Sumter.
Oh, and he brought a film crew with him. And did I mention they stayed for a month?
"We took over my poor mother's house, I was staying there, my producer, my director of photography," Mac said.
He knows his way around a set from film and television acting roles including "The Vampire Diaries" and "Criminal Minds." His mother, Gwen McElveen, not so much.
"She had no idea what she was getting into for a month," he said.
It should be noted that the project, "A Father's Legacy," was inspired by Mac's father, McElveen's husband, who died unexpectedly in 2015. While Mac said the film is not biographical, as it involves an absentee father rather than his own very present dad, it explores the profound father-son relationship in a way that pays tribute to him.
Over the course of his grieving process over the loss of his father, Mac felt increasingly compelled to make the film. Paying tribute to his father's legacy, he's also fulfilling a long-term directing ambition. He had previously reasoned that wouldn't happen until he landed a prime spot on a television series, which is known to open doors to directing an episode.
"You can wait a long time if you're waiting for permission," he said.
Instead, he gave that goal his own green light.
Things started slowly rolling from there. He cast himself at the young man. Then, actor Tobin Bell, who is known for his roles in the "Saw" horror films, came on board. Rebecca Robles, a professional actor who has S.C. roots having been raised in Columbia, signed on, too.
Then another thing happened on the way to the filming. Mac felt compelled again, this time to shoot it at his family's Sumter pond house. That, of course, meant he needed to share the script with his mother, something he had not yet done.
The thrust of the script's story is this: A young man (Mac) is on the lam after committing an armed robbery. To elude detection, he decides to find the father he never knew and hide out with him. Instead, he finds himself at the secluded home of a stranger (Bell). With no choice but to remain there to escape capture, they both discover secrets about one another.
"I never really had her read the script until very late in the process because ... that's my love letter to my father," said Mac, who worried his mother would be too close to it. "When she finally read it, she thought it was beautiful."
She not only ceded control of her home but also obliged his production needs, enlisting friends and people connected with her Sunday School class to round up the vehicles he needed for the shoot.
"If she didn't, she really should get a production design credit," he said.
His gut seems to have checked out well with the film, as it was picked up by Cinedigm for distribution — no easy task for a drama. Timed with Father's Day and billed as an "inspirational film," it will premiere at 7 p.m. June 17 in a special one-time release event at 700 theaters across the country. After the film screening, the event will feature a pre-taped conversation with Mac and Pastor Brannon Shortt from Bayside Church in Sacramento, Calif., on the topic of fatherhood.
Among those participating in the release event is the Terrace Theater in West Ashley.
"At the heart this is a story about redemption, loyalty and legacy — what are we leaving behind and how are we impacting those people around us," he said.
But for Mac, a key component in his labor of love was realizing the project in the place from which the story sprung: his home town of Sumter. There, Mac said he was fortunate to have the unflagging support of a father, who always rooted for him, even while not quite getting his career choice. He also benefited from other members of the community, such as the coaches he had as a high school tennis player, who offered him invaluable guidance on discipline and sportsmanship.
"I needed to be in a place of love and community. I wanted to be on the ground that my father loved," he said.
Mac said that he knew that love and authenticity would come through the camera and into the movie.
"And it did."