The Fetter Health Care Network opened the Rose D. Gibbs, M.D. Family Center in Moncks Corner earlier this year. The clinic will serve both insured and under-insured community members with family primary care, cancer screenings, specialty referrals and many other resources.
Aretha R. Jones, CEO of Fetter Health Care Network, said in a press release that the network is excited to celebrate the addition.
“With the growing population in our service area, we are confident that this new health care center will allow us to better serve our patients in Moncks Corner and surrounding communities," she said.
Fetter officials and community members commemorated the clinic's opening during an event on Saturday.