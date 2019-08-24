Favorite reader photos from the My Charleston contest 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Carl R. Miller of Charleston captured a beautiful composition of an eagle flying along a rail with his fish at Huntington Beach State Park. Carl R. Miller (twobicycles@gmail.com) Jeanne Juhos of Charleston captured this moment beside the intracoastal waterway off Sullivan's Island. Photo by Carl Miller of Charleston, who took this on the south end of Folly Beach Carl Miller Bill Prioleau of Charleston took this postcard-perfect image off the shore from Mount Pleasant. Stu Mlot of Mount Pleasant, took this shrimp net photo at Shem Creek. Susan Thompson of Charleston captured this scene on Bayview Creek in Mount Pleasant. From Maria Spinosa of Isle of Palms Maria Schaeffer Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Here's a collection of some of the best of our reader's photos for 2018. We thank everyone who submitted photos in The Post and Courier's Sunday photo contest. We love these! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook. Join the P&C Subscribers Facebook Group