Where is Steeplechase of Charleston located?

Steeplechase of Charleston is located at The Plantation at Stono Ferry Racetrack, 5000 Old York Course in Hollywood.

What is there to see and do?

The day consists of five horse races over fences and they are run every 20 minutes during the afternoon. There is also a Vendor Village for shopping and food, and a Family Fun area just for the kids. It’s a great afternoon to watch beautiful horses and hang out with your friends on a big grassy field.

Can I buy Steeplechase of Charleston tickets on race day?

Yes, cash and card general admission will be available for purchase on race day. Due to the limited amount of infield, rail and front row tailgating spots, we do ask that these are purchased ahead of race day.

How much are tickets?

There are a number of options for ticket packages and parking. General admission tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the race for $50 per person, but the best deal is to purchase the general admission couple package which includes two tickets plus an infield parking pass for $85.

Are tickets included with tailgate purchase?

Two general admission tickets are included with all tailgate purchases. Bringing friends along? Purchase additional general admission tickets.

Do tickets need to be purchased for children?

Children under 12 are admitted free. Select their free tickets during checkout. However, for the VIP tent you will need to purchase tickets for children.

What time should I get there?

Gates open at 10 a.m. People typically start lining up an hour before. Races do not start until 1 p.m., so there is plenty of time to arrive, park, unpack, eat and shop before the horses run. If you wait too late, you may miss a race or two waiting for infield parking.

Are dogs allowed?

No, to ensure a safe environment for all horses and patrons pets are not allowed.

Will there be food?

Yes, tailgating is encouraged. We also have vendors set up in the infield. Additionally, VIP tickets include food and beverages.

Will I get the same tailgate space as last year?

Yes, as long as you respond to the invitation sent by Steeplechase of Charleston. If you reserved a tailgate space the prior year, you can reserve that space again. If our team has not received a response, they will sell the space to another patron.

What happens if it rains?

We hope for beautiful weather as the races will take place. In the event of a true weather emergency, we recommend you sign up for our newsletter to receive updates or follow us on social media on the day of the races.

How do I get a tent?

You can reserve a Home Stretch Premium Tailgating package online that includes a tent. This is the premiere way to experience Steeplechase of Charleston with friends and family. We do not sell tents for tailgating spots, but you may bring one as long as it is secure.

Is handicapped parking available?

Yes, handicapped parking is located in front of the pool at 5000 Old York Course. Check out our event map for the location. The event is held on a grass field, which is best navigated with turf wheels.

Have more questions about Steeplechase of Charleston? Email info@steeplechaseofcharleston.com.