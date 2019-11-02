The Charleston Horticultural Society's Fall Garden Tour will be visiting eight private homes Nov. 3 in Riverland Terrace on James Island.

This year’s collection of homes will offer visitors up close and personal views of a variety of Japanese maples, which offer a splash of fall color. For history buffs, one garden features a 290-year-old live oak in the backyard while another presents a view of the Stono River.

Another garden on the tour is notable for its iron work, including a garden gate built by Carlton Simmons, the nephew of famed Charleston ironsmith Philip Simmons.

Tickets for the tour, which is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., are available online for purchase by calling the CHS Hort offices at 843-579-9922 or in person at 46 Windermere Blvd. They also will be available the day of the tour at 2050 Wappoo Drive in the Riverland Terrace neighborhood.

Tickets are $35 for CHS Hort members; $40 for nonmembers. For more information, go to chashortsoc.org.