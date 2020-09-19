Summerville's 'Dignity Project' hopes to strengthen ties between community and police

Earlier this year when protests erupted across the Lowcountry in response to the death of George Floyd, Summerville Police Chief Jon Rogers addressed a rally of demonstrators.

He thanked them for respecting the town of Summerville and for peacefully excising their First Amendment right.

The moment showed to some law enforcement's willingness to listen to the community's concerns, and it prompted discussions about how to develop a deeper partnership between cops and residents to bring about desired change.

The result has been the Dignity Project, an effort spearheaded by the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy that will unite a group of 20 Summerville elected officials, police officers, spiritual leaders, community activists and residents. The diverse group will spend a year meeting twice a month to discuss initiatives that could make progress with community and police relations.

"While much of the world is talking about defunding police, Summerville is talking about defining police," said CCC Executive Director Rich Robinson.

The goal is to have a team of problem solvers at the end of the year who can work alongside the police, particularly in moments of social unrest, Robinson said. Building relationships between the city and community is an important step toward fostering peace in the community, he said.

Summerville Councilman Aaron Brown, who oversees the city's Public Safety Committee, said Summerville has long been a place where people of different backgrounds have worked together. He came to Summerville as a schoolteacher in 1968, shortly before integration took place.

Desegregation in Flowertown "went smooth," unlike how things played out in other cities, Brown said.

"We don't have a perfect town," he said. "But over the years that I have been here, I have seen that this community respects each other."

In addition to the Dignity Project, the police department has taken other steps toward examining potential biases and diversifying its force, which already has a mixture of ethnicities patrolling the streets. Brown said the city conducted an internal survey recently that showed no officers felt there was racism within the department. Also, the police chief recently reached out to a Black college in an effort to create a pipeline of potential department employees.

The Dignity Project is being applauded by Charleston NAACP President Dot Scott, one of several community leaders who announced the initiative at a news conference on Wednesday at Summerville's Hutchinson Square.

Instead of complaining, social activists should seek resolutions, she said.

"I think this Dignity Project is well overdue," she said.

Rogers emphasized the need for the community to come together and communicate in order to achieve solutions.

The project is receiving community input online. People can visit http://coastalcrisischaplain.org/dignity to share what conversations they think should be taking place.

The initiative comes as a wave of social unrest is taking place across the globe, with calls for criminal justice reform and increased attention to racism against African Americans and minority communities.

Those involved in the initiative recognized tough conversations will have to take place, and involved parties will likely "agree to disagree" on some things. However, they hope tangible solutions will come out of the initiative.

While faith leaders have been noticeably absent from the front lines of demonstrations led largely by young community activists, the Dignity Project is one example of a faith-based initiative aiming for change.

Representation includes those from Christian, Muslim, African American and Hispanic communities.

The Rev. Luciano Soto Jr., who pastors El Lugar de Su Gloria in Summerville, hopes those involved maintain a mutual respect for one another.