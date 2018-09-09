The role of prayer in our lives has been studied by a wide range of professionals, from scientists and physicians to the clergy. The Post and Courier would like to share your stories about how prayer has changed or impacted your life, in tandem with the Charleston Leadership Foundation’s 17th annual Prayer Breakfast on Oct. 18.
This year's event will feature keynote speaker Mo Isom, bestselling author of "Sex, Jesus, and the Conversations the Church Forgot."
Send us up to 150 words (no more, please) by Monday, Oct. 8 describing how other people's prayers have impacted you in good times and in bad. Include a picture of yourself, if possible.
We will publish as many testimonies as space allows on our Faith & Values page on Sunday, Oct. 14. All submissions will be published online.
Everyone who shares their story will be entered in a drawing to receive a ticket to the Prayer Breakfast at the Charleston Area Convention Center.
Send your submissions to lsausser@postandcourier.com.