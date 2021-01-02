SC's Southern Baptists take issue with denomination's recent statement on race

The South Carolina Baptist Convention has acknowledged the denomination's racist past and has made several strides over the years to build bridges with African Americans.

In recent years, the SCBC elected its first Black president, formed a racial reconciliation task force, and has made it a goal to recruit more African American pastors. The efforts appear to point to a more inclusive future for the SCBC, which is part the of the larger Southern Baptist Convention.

But several pastors with the SCBC, the state's largest Protestant denomination, said a recent joint statement by six Southern Baptist seminary presidents around race has threatened that progress, calling the letter unwise.

“At best, it was an unforced error," said Pastor Philip Pinckney, an African American minister who leads Radiant Church in North Charleston. "At worst, it was yet another accommodation to the conservative extreme parts of the Southern Baptist Convention that will twist any biblical passage, any theological position, to shut down any meaningful conversations about race and justice.”

The Nov. 30 statement, authored by the national Council of Seminary Presidents of the Southern Baptist Convention, cited critical race theory and intersectionality as "incompatible with the Baptist Faith & Message."

Critical race theory includes a group of ideas that examine the history of institutional racism in the country and how it persists. Southern Baptists' main issue with the theory is it doesn't name sin as the ultimate problem and the Gospel as the solution.

The council, which includes presidents from the denomination's six seminaries, also denounced intersectionality, an approach that aims to explain how people's different social and political identities intersect.

The letter came out in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the SBC's Baptist Faith & Message, which outlines the denomination's core beliefs.

The remarks by the educational institution leaders have been met with heavy backlash across the country. Several Black pastors have decided to break with the Southern Baptist Convention, a denomination they feel has repeatedly ignored the concerns of African Americans.

The Rev. Marshall Blalock, who pastors First Baptist in Charleston, called the letter flawed because it didn't explain critical race theory, which Blalock said is not a monolithic or clearly understood concept. Blalock also noted the seminary presidents, who are White, failed to consult African Americans about how the statement might be received.

While the letter condemned "racism in any form," it's been interpreted by many as an affirmation of the nonexistence of systemic racism, Blalock said.

Blalock, who's White and pastors the oldest Southern Baptist church in the nationwide denomination, joined a diverse group of more than a dozen original signers in a December joint statement that called out some in the convention who "appear to be more concerned with political maneuvering than working to present a vibrant, gospel-loving, racially and culturally diverse vision."

Blalock said he wanted to stand in solidarity with those who took offense at the comments from the seminary leaders. He said he's disappointed for the denomination as it loses prominent Black faith leaders due to the controversy.

"We are diminished as a body when we don't have the voices of all of our people together," Blalock said.

Several who helped pen the November document have since issued follow-up statements aiming to clarify their intentions.

Adam W. Greenway, president at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, said in a Dec. 22 response that the presidents' initial statement reaffirmed a previous denominational apology to African Americans for "condoning and/or perpetuating individual and systemic racism in our lifetime."

R. Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, told The Post and Courier he doesn't regret the November statement. But he recognizes there is a need to clarify what he and others meant by their words.

He looks forward to doing so during a January meeting with the National African American Fellowship of the Southern Baptist Convention. The meeting was called by the national convention's executive committee in attempt to foster "healthy dialogue" following the flurry of statements issued in recent weeks.

He added the nationwide convention is committed to increasing diversity within the faith group.

Religious leaders agree that relationships are key.

Josh Powell, pastor of Lake Murray Baptist and outgoing president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, pointed to the racial reconciliation task force that was formed several years ago.

Powell, who is White, said what's been most beneficial is that the diverse group paved the way for relationships and difficult conversations.