On fifth anniversary of Emanuel AME tragedy, family, leaders and community honor victims

Sunday marks just over five years since nine African Americans were killed during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church.

For Eliana and Malana Pinckney, it will also be another Father's Day without their dad, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was murdered at the church.

But five years later, the life of Pinckney, a pastor and former state senator, continues to shape the lives of those closest to him.

“His legacy lives on in us," said Eliana Pinckney in a video tribute posted by Emanuel AME Church this week.

Family members, national and state political and spiritual leaders, including the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, honored the victims of the Emanuel tragedy this past week as they reflected on the lives of the fallen and also pressed for needed action to address racism.

The tributes were posted online Wednesday and Thursday by Emanuel.

Additional events this week will include: a unity march at 1 p.m. Sunday in honor of the Emanuel tragedy victims, Walter Scott and George Floyd starting at the Maritime Center and ending at Emanuel AME, and an undivided prayer event at 7 p.m. Wednesday with Mission Charleston on the steps of the church building.

Killed June 17, 2015, by self-avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof were: the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Myra Thompson, Ethel Lance, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Susie Jackson, DePayne Middleton Doctor, Tywanza Sanders and the Rev. Dan Simmons Sr.

This week's commemorations were both reflective of precious moments shared with the fallen while recognizing their love of family, commitment to community and faith in God.

Pictures of their faces streamed across the screen and soft piano tunes of uplifting hymns played in the backdrop as relatives remembered.

One brother of Hurd recalled his sister's early passion for books. Hurd, who would grow to be a librarian, would spend many of her childhood days upstairs poring over a novel.

“Anytime we couldn’t find Cynthia, we knew where to look," he said. "She was upstairs reading something.”

However, relatives, faith and political figures also spoke to the need for continued action to address the impacts of systemic racism. They noted the same evils that influenced Roof have existed in America for centuries and are still present, connecting Roof's crimes to other killings of African Americans by white supremacists.

Bishop Samuel L. Green Sr., who presides over all of the state's AME churches, drew parallels to the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, which claimed the lives of four girls 1963, and the wave of other church bombings that occurred in the South in the '90s.

"Our most sacred sites, the places that were set aside for us to gather to worship a loving and liberating God, have been targets of violence," he said.

"With all the progress that we as a people made, and we as a nation, to reconcile with our original sin of racism, June 17, 2015, showed ... that our nation had not yet arrived to the Promised Land of freedom."

Green was joined by other spiritual leaders and elected officials who shed light on the recent killings of African Americans by law enforcement. Several, including Democratic presidential nominee Biden, said the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others recently slain by white police officers and others.

Biden noted the "surge in energy" taking place across the country, which he said demonstrates the ability of the American people to channel anger and anguish into purpose. He said the memory of the Emanuel victims and the "unspeakable grace" shown by their loved ones serve as an example.

"Together we can restore the soul of this nation," Biden said.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, who spoke of close relationships with some of the victims, emphasized the need to remove monuments honoring leaders of the Confederacy.

Charleston's leaders highlighted the city's steps after the tragedy to address the impacts of centuries of white supremacy.

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley recalled the city's responses, which included formation of the Charleston Forum, which brought different people together to examine people's views of race relations. He also highlighted other initiatives, such as the International African American Museum, which broke ground last fall.

Mayor John Tecklenburg pointed to the city's apology for slavery, hiring of a diversity officer, approval of a racial bias audit of the police department and steps to create current affordable housing in a city where gentrification has pushed many African Americans out of historically black communities.