More than $2 million donation to fund new chaplain center at Charleston Southern University

A more than $2 million donation from a Lowcountry couple will fund a new chaplaincy center at Charleston Southern University, marking one of the largest philanthropic donations in the school's history.

The Rev. Rob Dewey, founder of Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, and his wife Kathy have begun providing annual gifts to resource the Dewey Center for Chaplaincy and have included CSU as the beneficiary of their estate.

CSU president Dondi Costin expressed gratitude for the couple's generosity, adding that the center will extend their legacy of ministry for generations.

“It will allow us to equip chaplains to go and do the kind of work Rob has done all these years," Costin said.

The couple considered locations locally and nationally, but entrusted CSU with the funds to move the vision further.

Rob Dewey, a retired Episcopal priest, and Kathy, a retired school psychologist, considered the next step after careers of helping others. The couple does not have children so they say they have informally adopted CSU.

“We started thinking, 'This earthly life is not going to continue. What can we do to provide something that has eternal significance?' " he said. "This was it.”

School officials said the new center will develop academic programs to train chaplains for any of the over 60 forms of chaplaincy identified by the North American Mission Board, a missions agency of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The center will also develop noncredit, certificate courses to train volunteer chaplains in first responder, corporate and community chaplaincy, as well as conferences to support professional chaplains serving in the Lowcountry.

The Dewey Center for Chaplaincy is already underway. Dr. Ron Harvell, current deputy chief of chaplains with the Air Force at the Pentagon, was recently hired as director of the center and will begin Aug. 1 to kick off the new program. School officials expect the program to begin accepting students as early as next spring.

Costin said the center will have a regional impact.

"This is a new thing for the Lowcountry," he said.

For Rob Dewey, who in the 1970s served as a police officer in North Carolina, it was while serving as an assistant with officers on Johns Island and doing ride-alongs with law enforcement that he first recognized the need for a chaplain program to address the stress, post-traumatic stress disorder and high suicide rate among first responders.

He also served as a chaplain for the FBI for 24 years, elected as lead chaplain in 2015, and was a chaplain for the State Law Enforcement Division and the Lowcountry Hospitality Association, a nonprofit group.

The years leading up to 2015 and the events of that year, which included the murders of nine Black members of Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston and a 1,000-year flood that ravaged the state, led to Rob’s own experience with PTSD and the need for a breather. He retired and rested.

He later started the Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy in 2017, and plans to continue running that program.

As the number of people attending church declines, Rob Dewey said he hopes the CSU program will offer a resource to persons who may not have direct relationships with church pastors.

"We are becoming an unchurched society," he said. "This will hopefully be a point of contact to give folks ... that they know they can call on that person for spiritual guidance."

He reflected the importance of chaplains, recalling an incident 10 years ago when he prayed with a family who'd just lost a loved one to a drug overdose. About two year ago, the father of the deceased saw Dewey in a store and thanked the minister.

“You never know how you’re going to touch somebody's life," Rob Dewey said.