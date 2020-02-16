Local arts in brief: A program of organ and percussion music at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

Percussionist Joseph Gramley and organist Wayne Helmly team up to perform a program of music that includes an arrangement of Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals,” William Bolcom’s “Graceful Ghost Rag,” music by Kojiro Umezaki of the Silkroad Ensemble and works by J.S. Bach.
The free recital is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., Charleston
Gramley is a professor at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and a founding member of the Silkroad Ensemble.
Helmly is celebrating his 10th anniversary as St. Stephen’s organist and choirmaster. He is also a teacher at DuBose Middle School in Summerville. He leads a series of choral evensongs that combine Anglican liturgy with diverse musical styles.
—Adam Parker