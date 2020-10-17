In 155th year, SC African American church hoping for same boldness as its ancestors

The founders of Calvary Baptist Church, like those who established other African American houses of worship shortly after the Civil War, demonstrated unimaginable courage, resolve and boldness.
In 1865, Calvary's founders formed a Black religious institution in a city where they were once enslaved and would continue being persecuted.
Now in its 155th year of existence, the church, located on Rutledge Avenue in Charleston, is trying to draw upon that same kind of bravery as it continues doing ministry and speaking out against injustices in an era when faith communities are being called upon to participate in calls for equality.
"The boldness of those people have been passed down to us," said the Rev. Arthur Evans. "We do agree we can be a little bit more bold."
The church was charted Oct. 10, 1865, after African Americans left Citadel Square Baptist, a White religious community.
Members formed what became known as "Colored Baptist Church," according to history compiled by the church. The church refers to itself as the second-oldest Black Baptist church in Charleston, second only to Morris Street Baptist, which was formed by formerly enslaved Blacks who left the predominately-White First Baptist Church.
Another reminder of the city's dark history is embedded in the church's building itself, said Karen Harrison, who serves as the church's anniversary chairperson.
She said the Rutledge Avenue structure once served as a drive-in restaurant that wouldn't serve Black people.
Calvary's struggles have also included natural catastrophes. After buying its first building in April 1877, the great Charleston earthquake of 1886 damaged the church's Smith Street building, though it was not destroyed. However, 10 years later, the edifice was consumed by a fire.
The congregation built another building on Sumter Street in 1935, but a tornado demolished the structure in 1938. Among the rubble was a Holy Bible, completely intact. The pastor at the time kept it. Today, the book is encased in the church.
It reminds the membership of how far they've come.
The latest trial — the coronavirus pandemic that has forced Calvary and other churches to worship virtually — is yet another crisis that members plan to overcome.
“Our theme for this anniversary year is celebrating 155 years of God's faithfulness," Harrison said. "The church has withstood it all."
The church is celebrating its history in a variety of ways that include community events and worship experiences.
On Oct. 3, Calvary held a voter and census registration. Future events include:
- Oct. 22, 7- 8 p.m., a Women of Faith event will be streamed via Zoom and posted on the church's Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page.
- Oct. 24, 12-3 p.m., a community health fair will take place at the church, located at 620 Rutledge Avenue. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
- Oct. 25, 10 a.m., the anniversary service will be streamed online on the church's Facebook page.
The church doesn't plan to end community-oriented events after October. In fact, it sees this as part of the solution toward the decline in membership seen over the years.
Like many other African American congregations on the peninsula, gentrification has attributed to the decline in membership at Calvary. As rent prices and houses costs have increased, many African Americans have been unable to afford to live in once predominantly Black neighborhoods.
Many of those communities are more diverse. Church members are driving further and further to churches, like Calvary, that have limited parking.
The Baptist church, which drew about 150 to 200 attendees on a typical Sunday roughly five years ago has most recently seen about 50-75 in services, Evans said.
To address the decline, the church must be open to building a more racially diverse congregation, Evans said.
To that end, Calvary partnered with a more diverse congregation to host a Monday night Bible study. Evans has also knocked on doors throughout the neighborhood, introducing himself as the leader of a church who is open to persons of all demographics.
"We’re here to serve," he said. "We’re not here to be a simply predominantly Black church.”
The church wants to do that while still clinging to its roots and passion for justice demonstrated by its predecessors. One of those persons was the Rev. Frederick Douglas Dawson, who members say organized meetings to address community issues and help those in need.
Under Evans leadership, Calvary has become involved in the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, a network of dozens of faith-based organizations that work to address issues, such as affordable housing, policing and transportation.
On Wednesdays, the church hosts "faith chats." Voting rights has been a focal point of those conversations.