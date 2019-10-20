For many people of faith, prayer is a crucial part of their lives, a source of comfort during both hard and happy times.
The Post and Courier would like to share your stories about how prayer has helped you weather a difficult situation, in tandem with the Charleston Leadership Foundation’s 18th annual prayer breakfast on Nov. 19.
This year’s event will feature keynote speaker Michael Franzese, who walked away from a life of organized crime.
Send us up to 150 words (no more, please) by Thursday, Oct. 31, in response to the following prompt:
Have you ever had to walk away from a toxic situation? Whether it’s a relationship, a job, or an institution, what convicted you to walk away? How did prayer and your faith help you to come to that decision and guide you through it?
We will publish as many testimonies as space allows on our Faith & Values page on Sunday, Nov 10. All submissions will be published online.