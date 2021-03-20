Founder of Charleston funeral home has never forgotten 4-year-old Herbert Alonzo Brown

Grippon Boags never knew 4-year-old Herbert Alonzo Brown in life. But after the little boy’s death, the monk-turned-mortician knew their meeting was part of a divine intervention.

Boags, now 81, was listening to the radio on March 14, 1983, as he drove to work at Harleston-Boags Funeral Home on Calhoun Street in Charleston.

“I remembered the radio announcer saying something about Edisto Island and something about a car accident,” Boags said. “I didn’t understand any of it, but that.”

When he arrived at work, a young associate named Iona Rivers was talking with the Department of Social Services on the phone. DSS was desperate to find help, and she handed the phone off to Boags to talk with social worker Debbie Reeves, according to a Post and Courier story at the time.

“She told me that a person had died and the family didn’t have money for the funeral. She asked if I would consider burying the person for free,” Boags said.

Boags agreed. Seven funeral homes turned down DSS before the eighth, Harleston-Boags, stepped up.

Hours later, the body arrived at the funeral home and Boags prepared to start embalming. When he pulled back the sheet, he was shocked to see the same boy that was being talked about on the radio that morning.

“He was not quite 4 feet tall,” Boags said. “I didn’t have a child’s casket in the casket room. So, anyway, I proceeded to embalm him.”

Brown had been hit by a truck outside an Edisto Island candy store. His foster mother bought him a piece of candy and somehow the boy was separated from her and ran out into the road.

Boags called another funeral home to purchase a child’s casket. He pieced together an incomplete obituary notice later.

That was just the beginning. Boags had to find a gravesite, vault and someone to conduct the services.

The Charleston Chronicle, which reported on the effort afterward, said Boags found help in Morris Brown AME Church, who donated a Trinity AME Church Cemetery plot. Another company provided a vault. Benny Brown and David Sanders donated limousine service. The Rev. Clarence Rivers and Edna Brown coordinated the funeral service. Boags also worked as a mediator, according to the Chronicle, when Brown’s biological parents and foster parents fought over who would be allowed to attend the funeral.

"I just remember that (Harleston-Boags) didn't hesitate and agreed to do it right away," Reeves told The Post and Courier in 1999. "I went to the funeral, and it was a very nice service."

The viewing and funeral took place Monday, March 21, 1983.

“That’s the feast day of St. Benedict. I’m saying to myself: ‘How did that happen?' How did he get buried on March 21? Somebody high up must have had a hand in this. Of all the days in the year, how did he get buried on the feast of St. Benedict? I’m scratching my head, but I figured it wasn’t up to me to figure this out.”

It was a date that Boags had remembered and honored for six years in a North Carolina monastery.

A monk’s life

After a brief summer visit in 1956 at Mepkin Abbey in Moncks Corner, the teenaged Boags left Immaculate Conception High School for Belmont, N.C.

Soon, he was Belmont Abbey’s first African American monk.

There, he became Brother Martin. He chose his name to honor Saint Martin De Porres, a Black monk from Peru and patron saint of those seeking racial harmony.

At Belmont Abbey, Boags lived as a Benedictine monk. He committed to a life of prayer and work. The life and the hours were challenging but fulfilling. He completed his GED. He painted the Belmont Abbey cathedral windows, worked in the school library binding Life Magazine issues and cared for older and infirm monks.

“You have to have a vocation,” Boags said about his monastic life. “You have to know that this is what God wanted for you, to be a monk. Because a lot of young men came while I was there and they didn’t complete anything. It’s a life that’s not easy. You are having to live by a schedule. Everything is regimented.”

Days started early and ended late. Boags began taking college classes. One class in particular sparked Boags’ interest and steered him toward his eventual career: biology. His dexterity at dissection caught the notice of other students, who often sought his help.

He took his monastic vows March 5, 1962. But times of loneliness gave way to a desire to do more in the world from outside the monastery walls.

Fortune blessed Boags time after time as he ended up in New York City. Friends helped him find work as a painter and papermaker while working on his associate degree in 1965 at Brooklyn College. Boags painted Academy Award-winner Henry Fonda’s New York apartment during that time, gaining an autograph from the actor.

While in school, friends introduced him to mortuary science. A combination of government loans, hard work and luck led him to enroll in the American Academy of Embalming and Mortuary Research, later the American Academy McAllister Institute. With his training complete, he spent most of the 1970s developing his talents at other funeral homes in the New York area.

But he was looking for the opportunity to start his own business and his own family. When he learned that the owners of a Charleston funeral home were interested in selling their business, Boags jumped at the chance to return to the Holy City to form the Harleston-Boags Funeral Home in 1978.

Five years later, little Herbie came into his life.

The constant companion

Boags, who is now married with two adult children, told The Post and Courier in 1999 that he's never forgotten Herbert Alonzo Brown. Until he closed his business in 2013, Harleston-Boags Funeral Home offered free burial services for infants whose families could not pay.

But there’s more to Brown’s memory. Whenever Boags hears of a small child’s death, he thinks of little Herbie and remembers the feeling that the child may have been watching from up above.

“We were in the funeral home (for Brown’s wake),” Boags said. “I was standing and talking to somebody. (Another person) turned to me and said ‘Boags, a little boy just ran up the stairs.’ We looked at the guy who said that and we started laughing at him. The man said, ‘No, no, no. There’s a little boy.’ I looked when he said that and I didn’t see anybody. And then the telephones in the funeral home started ringing, strange ringing. And they had never done that before.”

Inspired by feelings of connection, Boags has sought to honor the boy’s memory over the years. The Post and Courier reported on a fountain dedication to Brown in 1999.

"He's kind of a symbol for all of the children who have died so young," Boags said in 1999. "And that's why we dedicated the fountain to him."

The fountain had a picture of Brown on the front. For years, the fountain sat in an alcove in front of the funeral home on Calhoun Street, near the sidewalk for passersby to see. It is now in the backyard of Boags' home.

In the past few years, Boags was able to erect a roadside cross off S.C. Highway 174 next to the site of the former store where Brown died.

The African American service fraternity Omega Phi Phi helped him with that memorial and, as a result, Boags said he was invited to become a member of the Mu Alpha chapter in Charleston. Two years later, May 11, 1985, he received his chapter ID card saying he was a full-fledged member.

Boags has also been a caretaker of sorts for Brown’s grave over the years. Toys, planes, board games and a baseball glove keep watch at the gravesite.

“I pray to him every day,” Boags said. “When he got hit by that car, (I know) God took him right to heaven.”

This month, Boags plans to visit the site for the anniversary of Brown’s death and the funeral. That means more toy dinosaurs and toy figurines to leave there, including Superman, Batman and Catwoman.

“Things happen in life that you can’t explain and, you know, it wasn’t until later that I’m thinking about why God chose March 21 to have little Herbie’s funeral,” Boags said. “It’s mind-boggling to me the way it happened.”