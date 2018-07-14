Mepkin Abbey hosts
monastic guests
Mepkin Abbey has launched its Monastic Institute, which offers month-long and year-long retreat and seminar opportunities to people of any faith.
The Monastic Guest Program is meant for men and women and lasts one month. The Residency program is for men only and lasts a year.
Participants effectively become a monk temporarily, learning about monastic life, joining canonical worship, donning monastic garb, familiarizing themselves with the Rule of St. Benedict and more.
For more information about the Monastic Institute, go to mepkinabbey.org.
Episcopal Church
holds public meetings
The Episcopal Church in South Carolina will host a public conversation about recent court decision affecting the diocese 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at The Citadel Alumni Affairs Banquet Hall, 69 Hagood Ave.
The church will hold two more public meetings, one at 6 p.m. July 16 at the Conway Senior Center, 1519 Mill Pond Road in Conway, and one at 6 p.m. July 18 at the Rotary Community Center, 7 Recreation Court, Bluffton.
The conversations are meant to provide information to, and answer questions from, those whose attend 28 churches whose property was deemed by the S.C. Supreme Court to belong to The Episcopal Church.
“We understand this is a time of great concern and confusion for people who care deeply about their faith communities,” said the Rt. Rev. Gladstone B. Adams III, bishop of The Episcopal Church in South Carolina. “We want to listen well and respond to their questions in order to offer a clear picture of how people can remain in their churches as part of The Episcopal Church.”
The Rev. William Coyne, missioner for returning congregations, said people who attend the meetings will have an opportunity to speak with him, Bishop Adams and other clergy and lay leaders.
"Bring your questions, concerns and an open heart,” he said. “We wish to listen and provide a road map for reconciliation.”
—Adam Parker