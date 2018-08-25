Congregation Dor Tikvah started in 2012 as a small group of Orthodox Jewish worshippers determined to spend the Sabbath in West Ashley, where most of them lived. They met at the Jewish Community Center, and sometimes at a private home.
On Sunday, the congregation and its rabbi, Michael Davies, will dedicate a brick-and-mortar sanctuary on the spot it all began eight years ago.
A $1 million renovation campaign nearly is complete, resulting in the transformation of the old JCC at 1645 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., into a proper synagogue, replete with entrance, lobby, social hall, sanctuary and chapel.
The interior of the building has been completely redone, according to event chairwoman Phyllis Katzen. “All the furnishings were custom-ordered and built in Israel,” she said.
The chapel is dedicated to the memory of late businessman and philanthropist Jerry Zucker. His son, Jonathan Zucker, took an active role in establishing the new congregation.
The dedication ceremony, open to the public, begins at 10:15 Sunday. Childcare will be provided on site.
Children of the congregation made tiles to commemorate the occasion, Katzen said.
Today, Dor Tikvah’s congregation consists of at least 70 families. For decades, its general neighborhood has been home to a number of Jews. Nearby is Synagogue Emanu-El, a Conservative congregation. Next door to the synagogue is Addlestone Hebrew Academy. And the Charleston JCC Without Walls community organization is based on the same campus.
The new sanctuary opens in time for Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown Sept. 9.
“It is very meaningful to go into the Jewish High Holidays worshiping in a beautiful new space,” Katzen said.
For more information about Dor Tikvah, go to https://www.dortikvah.org/.