Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 95F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.