Charleston pastors, mayor share bond with other Southern cities focused on racial justice

The legacy of slavery and discrimination is embedded in the foundation of America. This is particularly true in the South, where enslaved Africans laid the region's economic base and Jim Crow laws enforced racial segregation.

In recognition of that past, Charleston's faith community has made several efforts to bridge the gap between White and Black communities. One of those efforts has included creating a collective of churches, 1Charleston, that promotes a "multiethnic Gospel."

But South Carolina's most populated city isn't the only Bible Belt municipality building multiracial relationships and lamenting for past sins.

Charleston area pastors and Mayor John Tecklenburg recently joined with several dozen faith leaders and the mayors in Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama, to acknowledge the cities' role in promoting racial oppression. The multiethnic, cross-denominational group of religious leaders released a joint statement calling on more churches to acknowledge "past and current sin," and love people of all backgrounds.

"We confess that, too often, our churches and our leaders have focused more on keeping things comfortable than on making things right," leaders said. "We confess that, too often, people of color in our cities have borne alone the burden of contending for racial unity and of educating people in the community regarding issues of race and justice."

The declaration, known as the Deep South Joint Statement on the Gospel, Racial Reconciliation, and Justice, was created by three faith groups: The Pledge Group (Mobile), Awaken Together (Montgomery), and 1Charleston. Each group is made of various congregations who promote racial reconciliation in the respective cities.

The petition, which had about 100 signatures as of Wednesday, was publicly announced a week before the presidential election, which has been focused on race among many other issues. Pastors called for Christians to remain united, regardless of political affiliation.

"The idea of reconciliation is even in the midst of disagreement, there’s charity," said Rashan Frost, executive director of 1Charleston. "We can place our hope in whoever is elected in a season."

Around 2010, Lowcountry pastors began discussions on how to talk about the faith in terms of diversity. Those conversations heightened after the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME, where a self-avowed white supremacist murdered nine Black parishioners.

1Charleston was formed on the basis that "at the root of the gospel is reconciliation," Frost said.

Pastors cannot ignore the discrimination that continues to plague the nation, the group said. Members pointed to the killings of African Americans at the hands of white police officers and others that have sparked international protests.

Following the death of George Floyd, 1Charleston churches spoke about the need to use pulpits as a platform to address biblical justice, said Craig Tuck, executive director of missions for the Charleston Baptist Association.

Mayor John Tecklenburg pointed to Charleston's apology for slavery, its racial bias audit and the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue as examples of attempts towards reconciliation.

He then said he opts for the term "conciliation" as a better description of the work being done by city and spiritual leaders.

“With the thought that … we’re bringing together folks that ain't never been together before," he said.

“It's so uplifting and refreshing that other cities in the deep South are on this journey together.”

Beyond the statement, the Christian leaders say they are committed to collaborating and raising their voices "when the need arises."

Many predominately White churches have made attempts in recent years to be more diverse, and speak more about issues of race and justice. The South Carolina Baptist Convention, part of the Southern Baptist Church, has a definitively racist past. The group recently elected its first African American president, following a resolution passed by the denomination that called for more diversity in leadership positions.

Pastor Philip Pinckney, an African American Southern Baptist pastor who leads Radiant Church in North Charleston, said he doesn't feel the joint statement will change those vehemently opposed to its position. But he hopes it will provide a resource for others in the statewide Baptist group who feel alone in their effort to address injustice.

“This provides a little bit of help for them," he said.