Charleston faith group to focus on African American religious diversity in speaker series

The Charleston area is populated with many African American churches whose history demonstrates how faith has been used as a tool to overcome oppression.

But that legacy isn't restricted to Christian communities. It extends across a broad spectrum of religious customs.

The Charleston Interreligious Council will discuss that variety of Black spiritual expressions in its upcoming speaker series. The topic for the fourth annual James Sawers Jr. Interfaith Speaker Series is African American Religious Diversity and Dialogue.

The idea isn't to diminish the significance of mainline denominations, many of which played a monumental role during the civil rights movement and other eras to acquire equal rights for Black people, said Dr. Elijah Siegler, vice president of the council. Instead, the faith group wants to shed light on the wide scope of traditions that haven't gotten as much attention.

“I think there's an assumption when you think of African American religious leaders, you think about a few protestant denominations," he said.

“I don’t think there's as great awareness ... that African Americans represent a whole range of religious experiences.”

The virtual series, being done this year in partnership with the International African American Museum, will be held twice a month from November to February. Subject matters will include African American faith in Charleston, Gullah and neo-African faith, Black millennials and faith, and many others.

African American Religious Diversity and Dialogue All events are free of charge and begin at 7 p.m. Persons should register online at https://rb.gy/xovvha. Nov. 12: The Nature of Black Religion - Dr. Anthony Pinn (Keynote Address) Nov. 19: African American Faith and Diversity in Charleston - Damon Fordham Dec. 8: Gullah and Neo-African Faith - Dr. LeRhonda Manigault-Bryant Dec. 22: African American Islamic Faith - Dr. Muhammad Fraser-Rahim Jan. 5: African American Faith in Music - Christal Brown Heyward Jan. 19: The Black Catholic Experience - Judge Arthur McFarland Feb. 2: African Americans in the Baha'i Faith - Al Nesmith Feb. 16: African American Millennials and Faith - D.Danyelle Thomas

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Anthony Pinn, a professor of religious studies at Rice University in Houston. Pinn, who will talk about the nature of Black religion, plans to emphasize how being Black in an anti-Black world ties together all African American religious experiences.

"The thing that links all of these various traditions is the Black body," he said.

One of the virtual discussions will center on African American faith in music. Pinn is not the presenter for that discussion, but the professor has authored several books focusing on the intersection of religion and hip-hop.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Historically, rap music picks up where the blues left off, he said. Hip-hop continues the legacy of celebrating the struggles for equality among people of color, Pinn said.

Artists also have grappled with difficult topics.

Kanye West and Jay-Z's 2011 "Watch the Throne" album offers a different moral and ethical code as West states, "no sins as long as there's permission" during the first song "No Church in the Wild," the professor said.

Kendrick Lamar's 2017 "Damn" collection also questions God permitting bad things to happen, Pinn said.

But spiritual references in the genre are often overshadowed by content emphasizing material possessions, the professor said.

“Hip-hop has always wrestled with religion," he said. "It’s there. But folks have been fixated on bling.”

In addition to the series being online due to COVID-19, what's also new this year is CIC's effort to incorporate more local voices in the annual series named after the council's former president.

Among several Charleston area experts will be Damon Fordham, who teaches U.S. and African American history at The Citadel and Charleston Southern University.

A key focus of Fordham's presentation, which will discuss Black religious diversity in Charleston, will be debunking the "stereotypical attitude that church made Blacks submissive," he said.

In fact, slave rebels like Denmark Vesey, who was executed in 1822 for organizing an uprising in Charleston, and Nat Turner, who successfully led a rebellion in Virginia in 1831, point to how Blacks were fueled by Christianity to overthrow oppressive systems, Fordham said.