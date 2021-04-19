Charleston city leaders, clergy call for unity amidst Minneapolis trial

Charleston officials, law enforcement and clergy leaders stood together in a call for peace and unity in anticipation of the verdict in the murder case of a White police officer accused of killing a Black man.

The Rev. Matthew Rivers and others gathered April 19 outside St. John's Chapel on Charleston's East Side and urged the city to come together following the conclusion of the trial.

George Floyd, a Black man, died at the hands of a White Minneapolis police officer last year. A verdict is expected this week in the trial involving that former officer, Derek Chauvin.

"Whichever way that decision comes out, we're asking for unity," Rivers said.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and several officers were present and stood in solidarity.

Tecklenburg said he agrees with the call for peace. The mayor, who acknowledged he hasn't heard all the arguments during the trial, called Floyd's death a "racial injustice."

"Everything I know about this case is that an innocent verdict would be a racial injustice," Tecklenburg said.

The mayor referenced Charleston's own legacy of injustices that have taken course throughout the city's 350-year history.

He said Charleston has worked to address that past, including the city's 2018 apology for slavery. A commission formed years ago to look at ways to address racial inequity will report back to the mayor May 11 with additional actions to promote equity, Tecklenburg said.

In regards to policing, the city had a racial bias audit done of the police department to come up with several recommendations to improve public safety and equity, the mayor said.

"We, as a community, are working together on many fronts," he said.

In calling for peace, the mayor reflected on how the city responded nonviolently in 2015, when a self-avowed white supremacist killed nine Black people inside Emanuel AME Church.

People can peacefully march and protest if the Chauvin verdict "goes another way," Tecklenburg said.

"We have shown folks that we can do this in Charleston," he said. "We will do it again. We will come together as a community."

In addition to calling for people to come together, Rivers talked about several initiatives being undertaken to promote fairness.

In a partnership with the Sheriff's Office, St. John's Chapel is working to raise $30,000 to get criminal records expunged for 100 people so those they can get back into the workforce.

People can donate to that cause by emailing Rivers at stjohnschapel878@gmail.com.

"There are people who've made mistakes," Rivers said. "All they need is another chance."

Additionally, the church has recommended to the police department an expert who can conduct diversity training and community building for officers and residents.

The pastor also encouraged people to attend the fall session of CPD's Police Citizens Academy, where people have hands-on training with officers to understand why officers sometimes have to make "split-second decisions," Rivers said.

"This is the thing you've been asking for," said Rivers, speaking to the community.

The call for togetherness comes almost a year after a peaceful protest on May 30 was followed by riots along King Street in response to Floyd's death.

After city, clergy and officers called for unity April 19, they prayed.

The Rev. James Keeton, pastor of Morris Brown AME, asked that God's presence of love would abound around the world.