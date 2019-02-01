Charles Markowitz, a Charleston resident and Holocaust survivor, died on Jan. 26. He was 91.
Markowitz was among a dwindling number of survivors living in the Lowcountry. Pincus Kolender, a Polish survivor who settled in Charleston and operated a furniture store, died in Feb. 2008.
Markowitz was born Nov. 15, 1927, in Stuttgart, Germany. He was interned at Dachau, Bergen-Belsen and Auschwitz and survived the Death March of 1945.
He joined the U.S. Army after the World War II and became a paratrooper during the Korean War.
In Charleston, he owned Marko's Furniture Mart and was a member of Brith Sholom Beth Israel, the Orthodox synagogue located on Rutledge Avenue.
He is survived by his two sons and nine grandchildren.
—Adam Parker