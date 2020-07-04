Berkeley County pastors advancing conversations on racism in small town

Killings of Black people by white police officers and others have once again sparked conversations and demonstrations nationwide by religious leaders in urban areas denouncing racism.

In metropolitan areas such as Charleston and North Charleston, diverse groups of pastors have walked the streets to demonstrate unity and ask God's forgiveness for the sin of racism that still stains many holy spaces.

But conversations also are taking place in less-populated, more rural areas, such as Moncks Corner, a town of about 11,000.

For the past month, white and Black spiritual leaders of the "Lowcountry's hometown" have engaged in conversations about racism and used personal social media pages as a platform for dialogue.

In past years, topics of white supremacy among Moncks Corner's faith community haven't been as out in the open as in other, larger cities such as Charleston, where the murder of nine Black parishioners by a self-avowed white supremacist inside Emanuel AME Church sparked a wave of combined, multiethnic worship services across denominations.

But things are beginning to change in the small community. Pastor Tory Liferidge, who leads Grace Reformed Episcopal Church, started a Facebook series in February dubbed "the minority report," where he shed light on injustices and inequalities in Berkeley County.

He was criticized by some for "destroying the harmony" in the municipality that, amid the county's explosive growth, has been clinging to its small-town feel.

“Don’t confuse lack of fight with harmony," Liferidge said. "Sometimes, it's like I’m out here by myself. Now we’re seeing more and more people … recognizing we have to begin to fight for fair representation. My work has been continuing the work.”

Moving forward, that work will include meeting with spiritual leaders and meeting the educational needs of students who didn't have in-person classes last spring because of the coronavirus.

The recent killings of black men has seemingly sparked others to begin the fight against racism with honest dialogue.

Pastor Tim Dorn, who leads North Pointe Church in the town, opened up his church for a "living room session" with Liferidge, Elder Steve Reid of Freewill Family Ministries and the Rev. Timothy Scoonover of First Presbyterian Church.

Dorn and Scoonover are white, and Liferidge and Reid are Black.

The group talked about the history of racism in the county, including Liferidge's recollection of Hanahan being called "Klanahan." They spoke of the need for a platform to share different perspectives.

"I believe its important for leaders to lead," Dorn said. "We can't just choose ... to lead when it's convenient. We have to lead through difficult times as well. We have a responsibility to our congregation ... to our communities, who God has called us to be a light and lead through difficult times."

Dorn hopes the conversation will eventually lead people to stop characterizing people based on the color of their skin, he said.

"We all have equal dignity and value in the eyes of God," he said.

The memories of racial profiling are fresh in the minds of those who can recall darker days.

It was the late '80s when Reid, then in sixth grade, walked into a white-operated store with his white friend in Berkeley County. The man at the cash register placed a shotgun on the cash register.

When Reid's friend asked why, the man said "I thought you guys were in here to rob me.”

“That let me know immediately that fear can cause reactions to happen in an instant," said Reid, who added he feels he might have been shot by the store employee had it not been for his friend's presence.

The minister, who returned to Moncks Corner after 20 years of military service, feels the rural town has come a long way, pointing to the number of interracial marriages and mixed congregations.

Similar to Liferidge, others have attempted to advance conversations on race using their personal social media platforms.

Scoonover recently started a Facebook series entitled "That's my Brother," in which he discusses his responsibility as a white pastor to address white privilege, white supremacy and racism.

In one video, he speaks of the need to be anti-racist, which he said doesn't involve the absence of fear.

"To be anti-racist, that can be scary," he said. "If you're going to step out, it's going to put you in some difficult spots ... but be courageous. Just because you're fearful doesn't mean you shouldn't do it."

He then pointed to a quote that notes anti-racism involves the commitment to fight discriminatory views, even if they are found in oneself.