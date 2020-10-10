After many trials along the way, St. Andrew's to host first services in new worship center

MOUNT PLEASANT — St. Andrew's Church overcame three fires, the coronavirus and raised millions of dollars to get here.

Now, parishioners are beginning to reap the harvest of their perseverance.

On Sunday, the Mount Pleasant church hosts its first official worship service in a new worship center, highlighting the near completion of a two-year, $20 million project to replace the church's former ministry center consumed by a 2018 fire and create additional activity space.

Since then, the church saw two additional fires. In January, a blaze intentionally set caused superficial damage. In May, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire that ensued during construction work.

Bishop Steve Wood, the church's rector who's led the 2,000-member congregation through these traumatic times, has had his own share of trials.

The spiritual leader nearly died earlier this year after contracting COVID-19. There were days he thought he wouldn't live to see the church walk into its new space.

"There's a deep sense that a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders," Wood said. "I'm grateful I made it here."

The center was built with the community in mind, aiming to serve as a space where persons of faith, and no faith, could assemble for worship and other events.

The new sanctuary, which seats roughly 800, will contain removable seating in order to accommodate other gatherings throughout the week. A coffee shop also will be added to the facility.

The sanctuary will be adjoined to a three-story building housing the church's day school, youth ministries, theological library, adult education classrooms and staff offices.

St. Andrew's has attempted to pay homage to its past with external and internal features. The former building's wooden cross, communion table and baptismal font will be used in the sanctuary.

The arched windows, red-tinned roof and wooden trusses also are reminiscent of the historic chapel, which dates back to 1857.

"We wanted to have the same kind of feel," Wood said.

The year has challenged many houses of worship to find innovative ways to do ministry, while also keeping parishioners safe from being exposed to COVID-19.

At St. Andrew's, where three clergy members were infected by the disease earlier this year, the church initially suspended in-person gatherings before resuming during the summer with outdoor services at the site of the town's farmers' market.

The church rests in a town that emerged as a hotspot amid the outbreak of the pandemic, and in a municipality where city officials and the broader community have been divided over mask mandates.

Wood said wearing masks is an expression of the Christian tenet of loving one's neighbor.

In the new facility, the church will have three services on Sundays. Attendance will be limited to 250 people who will sit socially distanced in the sanctuary. Masks are mandatory. Cleaning crews will sanitize hard surfaces between services.

Precautions within the building itself include the facility's HVAC system, which contains ionization technology that can help protect against viruses.

Katie Siron is planning to attend Sunday's service, where she expects it to be a continuation of what the church has done throughout the months during the pandemic: offering engaging worship to reach parishioners.

A small group Siron attends has been meeting via Zoom and in person while socially distancing in a car port. It's been encouraging to see the church find creative ways to do ministry, she said.

"The church is not a building," she said. "The church is the people.”

The Rev. Randy Forrester echoed that sentiment. Forrester also was diagnosed with COVID-19 last spring.

Amid the national backdrop of social unrest aimed at placing more attention on racial disparities, St. Andrew's response has been to put more focus on engaging its surrounding community.

Those efforts include partnering with AmeriCorps to tutor students, serving as the host site for Operation Christmas Child, and reopening the church's medical clinic and food pantry.

The congregation recently raised $250,000 to build a new home for one of its neighbors. The resident had to move to North Charleston, unable to live in the Mount Pleasant home due to the site's poor drainage.