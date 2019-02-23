It might be called the Everyone Orchestra, but not everyone can do what’s required to play in it. Disaster is an ever-present threat, but it never seems to strike.
The band, with its ever-changing lineup, specializes in a unique form of improvisation. Call it on-the-fly songwriting. It begins with a random musical idea that often originates with one of the players and, though no one can anticipate at that point where the music will go, it develops into a full-fledged song, one with structure and style and even a sung melody with lyrics.
The personnel of the Everyone Orchestra changes from place to place (except for its leader), but the musicians aren’t just anyone. They are established players, sometimes famous, who seize the opportunity to be part of a motley group of improvisers.
The band (or should we call it a Speculative Venture?) is led by Matt Butler, a drummer who has been around the block and who loves to jam. Since the early 1990s, he’s played professionally on stage and in the studio.
“Ever since, I’ve been on a search for the musically unknown,” he said.
About 18 years ago, he started Everyone Orchestra as an experiment. Butler had been making music for films and commercials, teaching, organizing drum circles and open mic events.
“What if we added all of the variables together and wrote songs in the moment?” he thought.
Since then, he’s recruited some heavyweights from bands such as Grateful Dead, Phish, Los Lobos, Widespread Panic, The Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Ween and Umphrey’s McGee. And he always ensures local musicians are in the mix.
The Everyone Orchestra will return for the third time to the Charleston Pour House for a two-night stand March 1 and 2. The two EO gigs will be preceded on Feb. 28 with a show by Butler’s impromptu band Everyone’s Dead, featuring Butler on drums, John Kadlecik of the band Further, Aron Magner of Disco Biscuits, Jeremy Schon of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, George Gekas of The Revivalists, Jeff Mosier of Aquarium Rescue Unit and possibly others.
The EO roster this time around includes those fellas, plus local musicians Mike Quinn and Kanika Moore of Doom Flamingo, Ward Buckheister of Sol Driven Train and Steven Sandifer of Dangermuffin.
“In the last two years, it feels like we’re really in a stride,” Butler said of the Speculative Venture. “The musicians have good idea what the content is, and also the audience. If you understand what’s going on, it’s an extremely enjoyable thing to participate in. You are witness to musicians writing songs.”
Most important thing
Buckheister, who plays trombone, said the band gets explicit cues from conductor Butler during the performance. For example, Butler will tell certain players to start a riff in, say, A minor, then he’ll turn to the horns and give them some subsequent indication. Often he’ll write keywords on small whiteboards and hold the signs up for the band — or the audience — to see. Sometimes he’ll merely gesture or mouth a word or two.
“He’s amazing, there is no one like that guy,” Buckheister said. “He’s an arbitrator of little, weird nuances. It’s very inspiring to watch.”
His charismatic leadership as conductor helps quiet the egos of bandmates, some of whom are jam-scene heavyweights accustomed to the spotlight, Buckheister added.
“The stage dynamic is egalitarian.”
Quinn, a saxophone player, said Alex Harris of the Pour House hooked him up with Butler a few years ago. It takes a certain personality (nice, democratic) and a certain musical ability (ready for anything and able to react quickly), he said. When it clicks — and it usually does — the room fills with contagious creative energy.
“He assembles these really awesome bands, with guys from all over the place,” Quinn said, “It’s kind of like a chess game of who’s available, who’s in the area. The vibe is the most important thing.”
That vibe partly is fueled by a go-with-the-flow attitude.
“Matt is really great at leading and just existing in the moment, and really giving each moment the attention that it deserves in an unbiased way, deciding what’s best for the direction of the ensemble, and also spreading the love among the band members,” Quinn said. “There’s no favorites, no star. It’s really about communicating and finding points of musical dialogue.”
On his whiteboard, Butler will scribble “This is the A section!” And that helps orient the players. He’ll point to someone as the music is unfolding and instruct him to create the B section, or change the key, or he’ll tell the drummer to lay down a Latin groove. He will point to the guitar player or sax player and mouth the word “solo” or ask the vocalist to make up a verse.
And just like that, they do these things, and the song takes form.
“It’s exciting,” Quinn said. “Everybody in the audience has equity in the success or failure of the band, so they’re kind of more engaged. The audience then has the potential to help Matt. ... It’s a really all-inclusive musical experience. It’s really special.”
Buckheister is one of two local musicians who are substituting for rising star Natalie Cressman, a New York City-based singer and trombonist proficient in a variety of genres and styles. The other is singer Kanika Moore.
Grand facilitator
Butler doesn’t determine what gets played, he said.
“I’m more saying when to play. I call myself a conductor, but I do many things.” He’s really a dynamic facilitator. “It gives me chills when it really happens sincerely. I’m not surprised that it comes together well anymore. It just does.”
That doesn’t mean all goes smoothly; fumbles are not uncommon, but recovery comes quickly. Any mishap only opens a new musical path.
He grew up in Oregon and knew the children of Grateful Dead members.
“I was deeply involved in the Grateful Dead community,” he said.
In practical terms, that means he is well-versed in the jam band aesthetic and the art of improvisation. Developing the Everyone Orchestra, therefore, was a natural extension of his musical career.
Now Butler is drafting an expansive EO business plan that includes the prospect of organizing retreats in Oregon. Butler also is chief event orchestrator of the nonprofit Innovative Giving Enhancement, which hosts music and art immersion experiences in Europe, mounts benefit concerts and provides philanthropic support to groups focused on the arts, environment, education and social services, and other humanitarian causes.
The next musical immersion is planned for October in Lisbon, Portugal, and includes nine nights of performances.
Domestically, it’s the EO tour that feeds his creative side and introduces him to some of the country’s great musicians.
“Sometimes I get done with the show and I’m, like, 'What just happened?' ” Butler said. “Building the musician community over the years is such a joy. To be able to play with so many of my heroes is such a joy.”