Writers tend to rely on themselves — their relationships, encounters, travels, observations — when creating their stories. Their memoirs or autobiographies convey these experiences directly; their novels and short stories covertly channel aspects of their lives.
Some writers go further than most in exposing their souls and sharing their intimate discoveries. Count Elizabeth Gilbert among them.
Gilbert is the author of articles, novels and memoirs, including the bestselling book that propelled her to international fame, “Eat, Pray, Love.” She will deliver a keynote address at the C4WNEW annual conference of the Center for Women, to be held Nov. 15-16 at Trident Technical College in North Charleston.
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome such a powerful, influential woman to our annual conference,” said Lisa Dabney, executive director of the Center for Women. “We are confident that after listening to her discussion on harnessing creativity, our attendees will walk away feeling inspired and empowered to follow their passions.”
It won’t be Gilbert’s first time in the Lowcountry; she’s visited before. Her father, John Gilbert, was a Navy man stationed in Charleston in the 1960s. Her sister, Catherine, was born here.
Gilbert said she embraced the chance to visit the Lowcountry so she could meet enterprising women from parts of the country she doesn’t normally frequent.
“I’m trying really hard to stop my habit of speaking only in the Northeast and California coast,” she said. “I want to reach a more diverse demographic of women. It’s such a departure for me from talking to yoga ladies. This is where the rubber meets the road in terms of women’s financial lives.”
She said she admires enterprising and independent women who run their own businesses and contribute in direct ways to the economy.
“I’m not a job creator, but I do love my full autonomy,” she said.
That autonomy is perhaps the thing she most values, well, that and the people in her life.
Gilbert is an open book. She posts regularly on social media, sharing her thoughts on all sorts of matters. She revealed online in the summer of 2016 that she was separating from her second husband, Jose Nunes, whom she had met in Bali (a romance recounted in “Eat, Pray, Love”). And she was on Facebook again that September to share that she was in love with, and inseparable from, her best friend Rayya Elias, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Gilbert had been working on a new novel, but set it aside to focus entirely on Elias, she said.
After Elias died in January 2018, Gilbert returned to the novel, a story about an adventurous woman set in the New York theater world of the 1940s, and the writing process proved therapeutic, even joyful.
“Quickly after she was gone, I knew the next thing to do was write a book that had nothing to do with what I had just been through,” she said. “It turned out to be the most healing thing I could have done.”
The novel, “City of Girls,” will be released in June.
“It’s a book about abandonment: what it’s like to act without consequences,” Gilbert said. “It’s hard to find books about girls who are promiscuous and whose lives are not destroyed by it.”
Gilbert’s books are a product of her restlessness, which is related to her insistence on autonomy and self-determination, which in turn is fueled by an insatiable curiosity about the world. She spends about half of each year traveling, she said.
“I used to see it as a pathology, but now I’m at an age when I stopped seeing any of my stuff as pathological anymore,” Gilbert said. “As far as I know, this is the only planet I’m going to visit, so I would like to see a lot of it. ... I don’t want to miss the show.”
Besides, she added, a woman who enjoys independence is obligated to take advantage of it. Not to do so would be “rude to previous generations of housebound (women).”
But perhaps the cause of her wanderlust really can be reduced to something very simple indeed.
“It’s just how I’m wired,” she said.
Her circuitry has propelled her to places far and wide, and not as a typical tourist who skims the surface of other cultures, dipping a toe in here or there, but as someone who invests in a place, stays for a while, makes friends and delves deeply into another way of life.
She said she has sometimes thought about living abroad, but she can’t bring herself to move away.
“I still think (the U.S.) is the best game in town,” she said. “Of all the places that I’ve been, there’s something about the energy of America that’s really interesting, and it has something to do with this deranged idea we still have that we’re free.”
In the U.S., one can move freely, start a business, dare to have aspirations that transcend circumstance.
“It’s profoundly different in all other places in the world,” Gilbert said. “Here’s still where you can come if you want to make something of yourself. It’s not universally accessible to everyone, the gaps in privilege are enormous” — poverty, racism and other social ills divide America and dash dreams — “and yet, yet, yet, whenever I think about moving to another country, I can’t leave the energy stream here. This country is a hot mess, so much about it is so wrong, and yet, it still is a magnet.”
Her other magnet is people. Gilbert is gregarious, hard-pressed to avoid the company of friends, she said. Her social tendencies are well documented in her books, which often treat themes of love and sex and relationships.
“What else are we going to talk about?” she asked rhetorically. “I’ve had a very active relational life, not just in terms of romantic relations but in powerful passionate friendships. I love deeply the people that I love. I’m very heart-centered, very emotion-centered, and those are the best stories.”
Desire, she said, is a human design flaw, but it fuels a lot of fiction.
That desire — for adventure, relationships, discovery — has defined Gilbert among her legions of fans. She freely expresses it, shares it with others, analyzes it publicly, and in so doing she invites others into her world, creating an unusual intimacy between writer and reader.
Ann Patchett, author of “Bel Canto” and other popular novels, is Gilbert’s good friend. Patchett places writers in two categories: hunters and gatherers. She considers herself a gatherer, happy to remain at home and draw to her that which she requires to assemble a good story.
Gilbert, of course, is a hunter.
“I have to go out in the world and kill it,” she said.