The Star Gospel Mission treated the old house at 83 Nassau St. much like it aims to treat every man who walks through its doors seeking help.

It was undeterred by its shabby condition. It gave the house special support and attention. It had patience. In short, it saved the house.

And now the green, handsomely refurbished building will help the 116-year-old Charleston nonprofit save others by providing them with a dignified, affordable place to live.

And that's fitting, as director and pastor, the Rev. William Christian, said during the house's recent dedication: "We here at the Star Gospel Mission are always more interested in your future than in your past."

Renovating a vacant, dilapidated historic building in Charleston is never for the faint of heart. Trying to do it on a budget so the end product is affordable is nearly impossible.

Among the challenges: When the contractor raised the house off its foundation to get it further out of the flood zone, it listed about 10 degrees, said Chris-Leigh Jones of Luxury Simplified, which did the work.

"When we lifted, it started to rack," he said.

That problem was solved, but an even greater challenge came when the nonprofit learned that code would require a commercial grade sprinkler system, since the house was not being renovated for single-family use but as four separate efficiency units.

"We had to cut a line through the street," Christian said. "It cost close to $36,000, $37,000. A regular residential system would have cost around $7,000-$8,000, but we had to have this because it is low income transitional affordable housing. There are codes that require you in that case to have a commercial grade system that is tied right into the fire department.”

That's a steep sum, especially considering the nonprofit acquired the house for $40,000 in 1999.

The 1,500-square-foot house resembles a Charleston single house minus the piazzas. The side entry leads to a hall and stairs that lead to two units on the first floor and two others above. Each has a small range, dishwasher, microwave, wood floors and granite counters. Architect Luke Jarrett of Synchronicity Land+Architecture did the design work.

Star Gospel Mission has specialized in offering transitional housing for the formerly homeless. Those staying in its main 22-bed dormitory are asked to contribute $110 a week (less than half of the nonprofit's cost in housing them). They also have to be working, obey a curfew at night and attend church on Sunday (unless they're working).

"We claim to be oldest nonprofit Christian welfare organization in city," Christian said, "but then you have the churches, which are older than us.”

Several years ago, under the leadership of Doug Donehue, the mission began looking to Nassau Street, just outside its back door, for expansion. It eventually acquired 83, 85, 87 and 89 Nassau (the middle two properties are vacant lots).

The four new units at 83 Nassau will be leased for six months to men who sort of graduated from the mission's main dormitory. In other words, they've shown a work history, a sense of responsibility and appear ready for the next step up.

The new units will operate much like those at 89 Nassau, another historic home that the Star Gospel Mission renovated four years ago for very similar transitional apartments.

"The longest stays at 89 Nassau have been about three years, then the men are generally ready to move on to something else," Christian said.

Still, the change from the Star Gospel Mission's dormitory to a private, leased unit is huge, not only because the men pay rent (about $650 a month, plus utilities), which helps them rebuild their credit.

"The No. 1 comment I continue to hear form them is, 'I have my independence,'" Christian said. "I’ve heard that dozens of times from the men who moved over there. They feel really good about themselves. Their sense of self goes up a lot — their self-worth, self-esteem, self-value.”

The renovation, which looks as good as those done in the private sector, serves as a metaphor for the kind of positive transformation that's possible for those unwilling to give up.

"Would we do it over again? I don’t know. I can’t speak for the board on that one," Christian said. "We were determined to do it. Once we started, what could we do? We completed the task."