Lowcountry-based author Dorothea Benton Frank’s 20th novel, “Queen Bee,” will hit bookstore shelves on May 28. It’s a story with a pinch of whodunit.
Booklist said, “Franks’ fanciful and frothy slice of Lowcountry life is a feel-good, read-in-one-sitting escape.”
Frank will appear for a book signing at Costco in West Ashley at noon June 1, and she will be the featured writer at Blue Bicycle Books’ sold-out June 3 Charleston Author Series Luncheon at Halls Signature Events.
Another Lowcountry-based bestselling author, Mary Alice Monroe, is launching a book tour in support of the June 11 release of her new novel, “The Summer Guests.”
The book is based on Monroe’s hurricane evacuation experiences and tells of a group of strangers who flee a storm and end up in the foothills of North Carolina. The issue of climate change weaves through the human drama.
Monroe will appear at Dockery’s Restaurant, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island, at 3 p.m. June 9.
She is the featured writer at Blue Bicycle Books’ Author Series Luncheon at Hall’s Signature Events at 11:30 a.m. June 10. And, she will appear at 4 p.m. June 11at Barnes & Noble Towne Center, in Mount Pleasant.