Discovering Kauai, a luxuriant and laid-back alternative to the crowds of Honolulu

KOKE'E, Hawaii — One foot on the trail, and an eye cast toward a brooding cloud bank.

At any time of the day or year, Kauai's hiking trails can be rivers of mud — or gateways to botanical wonders. Or both.

The oldest and northernmost island in the Hawaiian chain is also the wettest, thanks to the trade winds. Kauai was the first island of the archipelago to be free of volcanic activity and the first (it is believed) to be populated. It is also the rainiest and most luxuriant. In the rugged center of the island, imposing Mount Waialeale is washed by 400 inches of rain annually. And rain runs downhill.

Not that this should dissuade you. Hiking, kayaking, snorkeling, sailing or beach-combing do not require arid weather. If verdant is your thing, it doesn't get much greener. Kauai earns its sobriquet “the Garden Isle.”

What makes Kauai less alluring to tourists looking for perfect weather, crowded beaches and urban buzz is precisely what draws travelers repulsed by the crowds and wretched traffic of Honolulu. Kauai presents a low-key, far less besieged Hawaiian option brimming with opportunities for adventure or repose. It also offers laid-back resorts and unfussy rental units. Not to mention culinary choices rivaling any of its neighbors.

Kauai (pronounced ka-WA-ee) is compact — 33 miles wide and 25 miles long — and sparsely populated, with only 66,000 residents. While cruise ships do pull into port at Nawiliwili, just south of the island's main airport at Lihue, they do not disgorge thousands of day-trippers anywhere near where you want to be.

One of those places, especially for families, is likely to be Poipu, situated in one of the (comparatively) drier areas. Logistically, the town is well-positioned for scenic drives to 10-mile long, 3,657-foot-deep Waimea Canyon — the Grand Canyon of the Pacific — or to pick up a catamaran sailing to the Na Pali Coast's 4,000-foot-high cliffs. Some half-day catamaran trips departing from the nearby town of Eleele feature a snorkeling stop at Nu'alolo Kai beach as part of their route along Na Pali's uniquely stunning, 16-mile sweep of vertiginous cliffs, caves and furrowed valleys.

Hiking Waimea

Hiking on high in Kauai can be a dicey business. A seemingly gorgeous day can be a downpour in an instant. Bring foul weather gear and boots with good traction.

As of summer 2019, the famous Kalalau Trail above the Na Pali cliffs remains inaccessible, a violent storm in 2018 having washed away the main trailhead at Ke'e Beach in the northwest of the island and much of the road leading to it, the Kuhio Highway west of Hanalei.

But the Waimea Canyon area has plenty of arresting hiking trails and overlooks. From Poipu, take Highway 50 west to Route 550 North (Waimea Canyon Road) and follow the signs. When you arrive at Waimea Canyon State Park, the first thing to do is stop at the 3,600-foot-high Waimea Canyon Overlook, the best vantage point to take in the russet-and-green slopes of this most unexpected gorge. Further up 550 is the no less breathtaking Kalalau Lookout.

Neighboring Koke'e State Park has 45 miles of trails along the canyon rim or through native rain forest, some featuring views of Kalalau Valley. Chief among these hikes is the Awa'awapuhi Trail, a somewhat strenuous and well-traveled six-miler (round trip) through beautiful wildflowers. It culminates in a overlook of the valley and the Na Pali cliffs beyond. The Koke'e Natural History Museum has current trail information and maps. On the return trip, take the right fork (Koke'e Road) back to Highway 50 for another scenic drive.

Hawaiian surf is tempting, but unless you are very experienced leave surfing to the locals. Kauai's waters can be treacherous, and sea urchins are numerous. Helicopter tours of Waimea Canyon are daring enough. Kayaks and snorkeling gear can be rented all over the island. Anglers will be drawn to some of the best bonefish and yellowfin tuna fishing in the world.

Lodging in Poipu

There are many options, but one stands out for cost-conscious, value-aware visitors. Set along the undulating, half-mile Maha'ulepu Heritage Trail and overlooking Keoniloa Bay, the Point at Poipu has all the amenities you really need without an unnecessarily showy exterior or exorbitant prices. The views are gorgeous, the grounds attractive, the pool is big and the beach is a whisper away. The fact that it does not have a sit-down restaurant is trivial. You want to go explore the island's restaurants anyway.

Next door, the Grand Hyatt Kauai showcases a sort of stage Hawaii, all cascading flowers and studied luxury, although it may possess the best sunset views. What it does have (shhhh!) is proximity to a perfect beach. Although getting to the most secluded beaches can be a challenge of Kauai, just past the Hyatt a paved road morphs into dirt and leads to Gillin’s parking lot. Locate the trail through the brush and enjoy a small but superb swath of sand and sky.

Poipu dining

Forego the typical tourist options of macadamia-crusted mahi-mahi, which are sort of ersatz Hawaiian, and seek out the real stuff. Yes, that includes the much-maligned Spam. For a splurge, consider RumFire, an atmospheric oceanfront grill at the Sheraton Kauai Resort (2440 Hooligan Road). For a more traditionally “Hawaiian” mood, there's Keoki’s Paradise (2360 Kiahuna Road), a beguilingly designed restaurant with live music whose seductive menu and massive ficus trees belie its location in a shopping center.

For bistro fare, try Brennache's (2100 Hoone Road) across from another sunset gathering spot, Poipu Beach Park. Prefer to do you own cooking? Grocery stores are surprisingly few, but by all means drive the few miles to the Big Save Market in Old Koloa Town or the Koloa Fish Market and ask for what the locals buy.

More touristy, but offering numerous tasty options (and views), are the many restaurants at the Kukui'ula Village shopping center just off Poipu Road in Koloa.

Side trips

If you're on the island for a week or more, take the time to swing east from Poipu to Lihue then north on Highway 56 north (Kuhio Highway) to visit places like Lydgate Beach Park (great sunsets) and the various attractions near Kilauea: Kilauea Lighthouse, Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge and the lush Na'Aina Kai Botanical Garden. Hanalei Bay also is enticing, not least for its beautiful beaches framed by deep green mountainsides. This is where they filmed the 1958 movie "South Pacific," with Mount Makana standing in for the fantasy island of Bali Hai.

After a week or two in the embrace of the Garden Isle, you'll no longer feel like a malihini (newcomer).

For more information, contact the Kauai Visitors Bureau (www.kauaidiscovery.com). The Kauai Explorer website (www.kauaiexplorer.com) focuses on the outdoors, and has up-to-date advice on ocean safety and hiking.