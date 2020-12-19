Decked-out doors across the SC Lowcountry spread holiday spirit during a difficult year

During the Christmas holiday season, many doors in the Lowcountry are adorned with garland, wreaths, bows and even shells.

Even with common, traditional elements — wreaths and other evergreen roping, swags and boughs — doorways can reflect individual creativity.

Photographers at The Post and Courier documented dozens of doorways in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, capturing a variety of approaches that welcome holiday visitors into homes, businesses and churches.

The photos are shown in part here and in their entirety in an online gallery at postandcourier.com/photos.