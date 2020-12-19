Decked-out doors across the SC Lowcountry spread holiday spirit during a difficult year

During the Christmas holiday season, many doors in the Lowcountry are adorned with garland, wreaths, bows and even shells.
Even with common, traditional elements — wreaths and other evergreen roping, swags and boughs — doorways can reflect individual creativity.
Photographers at The Post and Courier documented dozens of doorways in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, capturing a variety of approaches that welcome holiday visitors into homes, businesses and churches.
The photos are shown in part here and in their entirety in an online gallery at postandcourier.com/photos .
Holiday wreaths and decorations hang outside doors on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Garland, wreaths and poinsettias decorate this Wagener Terrace front porch on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Wreaths are placed on both the gate and the door at a home near Colonial Lake on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Poinsettias and garland drape an iron fence seen with a holiday wreath in Harleston Village on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Candy canes, holiday lights and a festive wreath make this light-blue door pop in Wagener Terrace on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A trio of wreaths and red bows decorates the French Huguenot Church in Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A home in Harleston Village is decorated with a holiday wreath on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday garland and ornaments hang outside a Wagener Terrace home in Charleston on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths and decorations hang outside homes in Wagener Terrace on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths and decorations hang outside homes in Wagener Terrace on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A decorative deer and wreaths with fruit hang outside this home in Wagener Terrace on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths and decorations hang outside homes in Wagener Terrace on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath is seen on the gates of the Cistern Yard at College of Charleston on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside a home on Broad Street on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, an elf and Rudolph are depicted on shutters in Wagener Terrace in Charleston on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Deer antlers decorate a holiday wreath hanging on a door South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A classic red ribbon accents this holiday wreath on the front door of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths hang outside doors near Colonial Lake on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths and decorations hang outside homes in Wagener Terrace on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A small white holiday tree is centered in front of a porch with two festive wreaths on this Wagener Terrace home on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths and decorations hang outside homes in Wagener Terrace on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor hangs outside of a door in the North Central neighborhood on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home in Charleston's West Side Monday, Dec. 6, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths and decorations hang outside doors on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths hang outside the door of St. Matthew's Church on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath decorates gates at the Cistern Yard at the College of Charleston on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside a home on Broad Street on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside a door on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths and decorations hang outside doors on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home South of Broad on Monday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The Greater Beards Chapel AME church holiday decorations in the city's East Side on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
St. John's Chapel holiday wreaths in the city's East Side on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Citadel Square Baptist Church is seen with holiday wreaths on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Wreaths of joy paired side by side are hung outside St. John's Reformed Episcopal Church on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath is seen on a home in the East Side on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath is seen outside of a home in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside of a home in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside a door along Broad in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside a door along Broad in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths are seen along the main entrance to St. Michael's Church on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday wreaths and decorations hang outside doors on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside a door along South of Broad in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside a door along South of Broad in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A holiday wreath hangs outside a door along South of Broad in downtown on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Historic homes along Meeting Street are decorated for Christmas Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Historic homes along South Battery are decorated for Christmas Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Seashells adorn Christmas wreaths hung on the doors of a historic home on South Battery in Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Historic homes along South Battery are decorated for Christmas Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A Christmas wreath decorates a historic home on South Battery in Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A fresh Christmas wreath adorns a door on Tradd Street in Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A foliage Christmas wreath adorns the door of a historic home on Meeting Street in Charleston on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Historic homes along Meeting Street are decorated for Christmas Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Historic homes along Meeting Street are decorated for Christmas Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A front door wreath on King Street is made from Christmas balls in the Old Village Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Christmas decorations on a home on Duany Road in I’on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Nutcrackers flank a front door on Church Street in the Old Village Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Garland adorns the double doors of a home on Venning Street in the Old Village Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A decorated door on Adluh Street in the Old Village Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A fruit and magnolia wreath adorns a door on Ponsbury Road in I’on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Fresh foliage and fruit decorate a door on West Shipyard Road in I’on on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Christmas doors decorated on Perseverance Street in I’on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Lit wreaths decorate doors on Perseverance Street in I’on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A wreath celebrating Hanukkah decorates a home on Perseverance Street in I’on on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Christmas decorations on a home on Duany Road in I’on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Fresh greens decorate a door on Pitt Street in the Old Village Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A wreath made out of cotton balls decorates a door on Bank Street in the Old Village Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Seashells and cotton decorate a front door on McCants Drive in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A boxwood wreath decorates the door of a home on Middle Street in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A front gate is decorated on Pitt Street in the Old Village Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
