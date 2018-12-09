From above, it seems like a cartoon game. All those subterranean tunnels, those raised mounds of grass, the holes here and there. But for these blind diggers, it’s a matter of survival.
Moles are searching frantically for grubs, crickets, worms and other tasty morsels. They eat the rough equivalent of their body weight every day to stay alive.
“I might eat that much on Thanksgiving,” said Bill Lamson-Scribner, a horticulturalist and critter expert affiliated with Possum Landscape and Pest Control Supply. “Well, not really.”
Think of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his 12,000-calorie daily diet during the run-up to the Beijing games, Lamson-Scribner said. Well, moles are long-distance swimmers, too.
“The mole is basically swimming through dirt,” he said. “They eat a lot.”
That’s why they keep digging new tunnels. In fact, the blind little buggers leave a scent — maybe a little urine — in the tunnels they’ve depleted of nutrients so they’ll know not to return.
Depending on what kind of lawn you have, all that digging might disturb the aesthetic qualities of your yard and thus awaken the exterminator in you and drive you to action. The damage can be contained if you tamp down the mounds with a sod roller or the bottom of a boot to ensure the grass roots remain in contact with the soil. But those meandering miniature embankments certainly can cause an otherwise temperate person to fume and fuss.
Someone recently offered a one-word solution — “pitchfork” — illustrating it with a downward gesture of his arm. That gets the imagination going. Lamson-Scribner’s solutions are a little less extreme. Well, sort of.
“One of the ways to manage them is to manage their food source,” he said. “Kill the bugs.”
Carbaryl, available from the Bayer Company in the form of the white crystalline powder it calls Sevin, is a likely carcinogenic that kills bad insects (mosquitoes) and good insects (bees) alike. It also kills crustaceans if it finds its way to the creeks. And it’s probably not good for pets.
But surely it will help you starve your mole. Except that things might get briefly worse before they get better as the mole continues to dig throughout his territory until it dawns on him that things aren’t going his way anymore.
Yes, moles are territorial, Lamson-Scribner said. And solitary, each one in command of up to a half-acre.
“They like loose, sandy soil much more than clay because it’s easier for them to swim through,” he said.
They have their babies in April but kick them out of the house once they grow up sufficiently.
There’s a chance you’ve got overlapping moles in your yard, since it’s plausible that one mole will not encounter another right away, even as they work the same area. Eventually, they discover one another and make the necessary adjustments. There are only so many grubs to go 'round.
If you’re not a poisonous pesticide enthusiast, you might consider Option No. 2: organic repellents.
These can be somewhat effective, but only if you start at the perimeter of your yard, certain the mole is somewhere within, and apply the repellent from there. Lamson-Scribner likens the process to removing a snake from your crawlspace. You’ve got to get it out of there first, otherwise the repellent will only repel it further into the dank void. The idea is to shoo the critters away, right?
“The thing about moles, they’re like hurricanes,” Lamson-Scribner said. “You wish them upon your neighbor.”
So, repellent at the ready, start at one end of the lawn and work toward the other. Drizzle the stuff — plant oils, castor oil (Ooo, they HATE castor oil, it sticks to the slick, smooth fur and makes it harder for them to glide through their dirt tunnels), poisonous pellets or worms they confuse for food — into the little breathing holes you find along their “main run.”
The main run, by the way, is the one tunnel a talpid will use over and over again. It’s usually pretty straight, perhaps hugging the edge of a walkway or garden bed. From there, the creature will create those meandering feeder tunnels, to which there is no return.
“You’ve got to find the main run, that’s the big trick with mole control in general,” Lamson-Scribner said. “The night before (you seek your revenge), go walking around, get a stick and punch a hole in each of tunnels. If it’s the main run, the mole will patch that hole.” Use a golf ball or shotgun casing or big coin to mark the spot and help you find your way back (for you are not mole-like, you do not avoid the places you’ve been before).
If you’ve found the main run, and you’re in a killing mood, consider another remedy: traps.
“There’s a lot of satisfaction there, because you see that you’ve caught one,” Lamson-Scribner said.
Some traps snap shut and squish the wee beast. Others, like miniature pitchforks, employ spikes. Some you place upon the top surface of the tunnel, their teeth extended below; some you place entirely inside. Oh, the murderous options!
Lamson-Scribner said any of these mole abatement solutions might work, but the best bet is a “three-pronged approach,” by which he means do all three. First, kill the mole. Second, kill the bugs. Third, repel, creating a poisonous perimeter around your house.
If a mole from next door gets nosy and starts poking around your yard, he’s likely looking for easy passage: tunnels already dug. Less work for him. But if he encounters that castor oil or deadly worm, he’ll think twice before trespassing.
Moles are busy all year, but the damage they do to the yard's surface is more noticeable in winter, when the grass thins out and the mounds become more apparent. That they are so elusive will frustrate any earnest homeowner, who will glower at the mounds, scratch his head and fantasize about drawing blood.
“I get asked these questions more often than you’d believe,” Lamson-Scribner said. “I’m a horticulturalist, I’m not a mammal killer. But people, they don’t like moles.”
Little varmints.