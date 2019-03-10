Not all of Charleston's grand homes were built before the Civil War.
Those with doubts might consider visiting this year's Symphony Designer Showhouse.
It's an elegant 1903 high-style Queen Anne Victorian at 16 Rutledge Ave., just south of Colonial Lake. Its three levels renovated by local interior designers will open to the public March 14.
Advance tickets will be available online at www.csolinc.org for $20 each until March 13. Tickets at the door are $25. All proceeds benefit the Charleston Symphony, including CSOL Music Scholarships.
The house near Colonial Lake was built by Charleston Mayor Wilson G. Harvey, later lieutenant governor and governor of South Carolina. Harvey lived next door, and his is one of only three families to own the house, which has kept its elaborate exterior and interior ornament.
Kitty Reid, CSOL president said the showhouse "welcomes thousands of visitors to Charleston each year. We’re so happy to be a part of presenting our city and all it has to offer to the world.”
A ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a preview party. The showhouse will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Mondays through Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays through April 14.
Children 10 and older are admitted with a ticket when accompanied by an adult.
This year's interior designers include: Audrey Wood, Creekside Interiors; Terri Baldwin, TCB Design Interiors; Allyson Kirkpatrick-Clark, Allyson K Designs; Phillips, Latitude Design Group LLC; Sandy Ericksen, Sandra Ericksen Design; Terry Stephenson, Juxtaposition Home & Garden; Shannon Bogan, S Bogan Designs; Heidi Huddleston, Delicious Kitchens & Interiors, LLC,; Kendall Cordina, Cordina Services LLC.; Meredith Gale, Noble Lane Interiors; Cecilia Murray, Cecil Byrne Gallery; and Molly Hamrick, Molly Hamrick Interiors; Amandra Kelly and Margaret Lee Moniz, Indigo Alley Interiors; and Linda Greenberg Landscape & Design.
The house is provided by Wendy and Allen Gibson and represented by Margaret and Richard von Werssowetz of Handsome Properties.