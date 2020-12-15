COVID-19 vaccine trial participants across SC describe their experiences

Inside a little brick building in North Charleston, where research of global importance was underway, Ginger Bridges tugged her neckline down a few inches to expose her left shoulder.

It had taken more than an hour for the 51-year-old pharmacist to arrive at a chair inside the lab at Clinical Trials of South Carolina. Consent paperwork, brief physical, blood draw, vitals, medical questions and a tear-inducing COVID-19 test came first.

The lab, taking part in phase three clinical trials for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, was filled with boxes, vials and refrigerators. Outside, two nondescript trailers sat in its parking lot as part of Operation Warp Speed, an effort to research and produce a mass of vaccines to combat a virus that has killed nearly 300,000 people in the United States alone.

A nurse approached with a syringe.

Bridges inhaled. She wondered aloud about her odds that the clear liquid inside contained the vaccine, not placebo.

“It’s two in three, right?” she asked the nurse, Cathie Zimmerman, who nodded.

An algorithm randomizes which two-thirds of participants get the vaccine.

“Please be the real thing,” Bridges said.

The thin needle plunged into her shoulder.

On Thursday, Bridges became known at the lab as participant No. 677, meaning the testing site was almost halfway to its goal of enrolling 1,500 people. Clinical Trials of SC has been seeing about 50 participants a day and actively recruiting more, especially people of color.

Research Manager Nathelia O’Banner handed Bridges a beaded bracelet that read: “Beat Covid.” Bridges would return in precisely 29 days for her second dose.

Outside, in the crisp sunshine, she rubbed her shoulder but not because it hurt. She didn’t feel much of anything, not yet.

Small price to pay

As Bridges drove home to Johns Island, she knew it likely was too soon for bodily clues that might tell her if she got the vaccine instead of a .

On Facebook, she had communicated with David Keller, a James Island resident who'd enrolled in the AstraZeneca trial at its other Charleston-area site, the Medical University of South Carolina.

Keller, a 41-year-old freelance videographer, had never joined a clinical trial. He'd also never experienced a pandemic before.

“I want to be able to live my life again," Keller said. "I want to go to concerts, go to restaurants, hug my friends and hug my parents.”

He chose AstraZeneca because its vaccine doesn’t require freezing and is cheaper than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, making it more likely to benefit rural and lower-income residents.

He got his first dose on Election Day. Given he felt fine, he went to bed figuring he’d gotten the .

The next day, “It hit me.”

He woke up with body aches and a fever that reached 102 degrees. He felt cold and sweaty, then recorded his symptoms in an electronic diary that participants must keep.

After that day, he felt only mild fatigue.

“I was actually kind of glad I got a fever because I knew I'd gotten the vaccine,” he said. “And the side effects are a small price to pay for immunity.”

He felt fine after his second dose.

“It’s going to be a game changer," he said. "It’s going to end the pandemic."

Across town in Mount Pleasant, another man joined the same trial for the same reasons — and felt similar symptoms. Robert Donovan got his first dose at MUSC in early November.

Like Keller, he felt fine the first night. The next day, he too felt fatigued with achy joints. He spent the day watching football, then woke up feeling normal the next morning.

He too felt basically fine after the second dose.

The study lasts for two years, so participants return to their test sites periodically for bloodwork and consultation. Both men said they will continue to wear masks and follow other guidelines in case they didn't get the vaccine or recipients can still transmit the virus, a lingering question for researchers.

“I’m going to keep going on as if I didn’t get it,” Donovan said, “but being hopeful that I did.”

Trial in the hot spot

At the other end of South Carolina, 73-year-old Beth Dragon was stuck home alone in her Greenville apartment stewing over the number of people not wearing masks in the state’s COVID-19 hot spot.

At a bank, almost none. Downtown, half to a third of people weren’t wearing masks. Didn’t they care that someone like her, with asthma and other health issues, could contract the virus from them?

Dragon, an interfaith minister, found a nearby Vitalink Research lab serving as a test site for Moderna, another one of the four pharmaceutical companies with vaccines in largescale clinical trials in the U.S. at the time. Neither state nor federal officials could say how many South Carolinians are enrolled in the trials.

Pfizer's vaccine has since received emergency use authorization, and Moderna's was expected to receive that on Friday, according to news reports.

Stepping up to participate in a clinical trial was nothing new for Dragon. As a child, she had tested the polio vaccine, which benefited countless people. She saw the same hope now.

“We could be stuck in our houses for another three years if people don't step up,” Dragon said.

She got her first shot in early August, the second around Labor Day. After the first one, she had aches, pains and fatigue. For a few days, she took "some unexpected naps.”

After the second dose, the aches and fatigue felt worse.

It was worth it. Her 95-year-old mother lives in a nursing home and could benefit from the very vaccine Dragon helped to test for efficacy and safety.

“I haven’t grown a tail or turned green,” Dragon said.

About 15 miles away in Simpsonville, a stay-at-home mom juggling pandemic life with a husband and kindergartner enrolled in the same study. Janet Faulkner also fumed over the lack of people wearing masks.

Her husband, who travels for work, said he felt safer in the airports than at a gas station in Greenville. Too many restaurants and stores operated at full capacity, she said, even though Greenville County has been logging the most new coronavirus cases per day statewide — by far.

“It’s mind-blowing to see,” Faulkner said.

The former teacher has a master’s degree in public health. She enrolled in the Moderna study figuring that, given she’s healthy, even if she got the — as half of participants did — she is at relatively low risk of developing severe COVID if she contracts the virus.

She also thought back to World War II when people on the home front, particularly women like her, went to work to support the war effort.

“Get a mask, and get a vaccine," Faulkner said. "It’s not really too much to help your fellow Americans."

Medical workers step up

Among the larger groups enrolling at Clinical Trials of SC are medical workers who see the realities of COVID-19 and hear about distrust in scientists and the health care system.

Lauren Singleton, a first-year medical student at MUSC, often talks about the importance of trusting the medical community. As a Black woman, she signed up for a vaccine trial partly to “put my money where my mouth is,” she said.

Reading through the 30 pages of consent and other forms, she admittedly got a little nervous: “It was pretty nerve-racking."

Yet, she felt fine after her first dose. After the second one, she had a slight fever, fatigue and headache.

She understands people being nervous about the speed of the vaccine trials but encourages them to consult with physicians and nurses or do research on the CDC website. She doesn’t understand the mass distrust in medical professionals.

“It’s been exhausting for a lot of people,” she said.

Dr. George Minson, a semi-retired internal medicine specialist, shared Singleton's concerns. He and his wife, Martha, enrolled in the AstraZeneca study together. Both are over 60. George manages high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

He’s also a firm believer in vaccines and doesn’t believe the conspiracy theories surrounding this one: “Anyone who has the opportunity to take the vaccine and refuses it is being foolish in the extreme,” he said.

Post-shot hours

After leaving the North Charleston lab with her beaded bracelet, Ginger Bridges sat at her computer and got to work. Disappointment laced her thoughts as the hours ticked by.

She felt fine. Surely, she'd gotten the .

Just after 9 p.m., she began to feel a little off. By 10 p.m., she could barely stand up, her body shaky with chills. Her temperature crept up. Normally happy under several blankets, she felt hot and couldn't sleep.

“It was enough for me to confirm it wasn't the ,” she said.

Four hours later, she began to feel better and could sleep. By morning, she felt fine, aside from a slight headache.

She soon logged onto work as usual, never more grateful for a few hours of sickness.