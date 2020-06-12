Country chapel built in 1725 is all that remains of Colonial-era town near Charleston

Less than 40 years after English settlers built a new city called Charles Town, a 1,200-acre tract up the Cooper River in what would become Berkeley County would sprout another settlement.

It didn't last, but its only remnant serves as a time capsule for religious perseverance, a nearly century-old treasure hunt and a ghoulish graveside tale.

Childsbury, established in 1707 along a bluff near the "T" of the Cooper River where the eastern and western branches met, included land set aside for a college, a free school, a house for the schoolmaster, a market square and a place of worship. By the late 1700s, it also included a race track.

To the inhabitants of the town, Englishman James Child, for whom the settlement was named, gave 600 acres to farm and pasture. He also gave them the 100-acre hill by the river to build a fortress to protect the town in times of war.

As more settlers arrived and pushed farther inland, new and bigger farmsteads were carved out of the wilderness, and farmers from Childsbury had a hard time competing with the prosperity of other Lowcountry plantations.

Eventually, the town of Childsbury fell into a rapid decline and the site morphed into part of a plantation.

Today, little remains of the former town except a small country chapel sitting among the moss-dripping oaks and centuries-old gravestones of former plantation owners and their descendants.

Time capsule

Strawberry Chapel, built in 1725 as a chapel of ease because it was too far and took too long for churchgoers to trek 10 miles northward by horse and buggy to the main parish house of worship called Biggin Church near Moncks Corner, has survived the tumult of history for nearly 300 years.

It outlasted the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the abandonment of the town, the great Charleston earthquake of 1886, and, more recently, vandals who have driven a truck into the cemetery, smashed headstones and broken into the historic chapel.

Tucked away in a solitude stretch of a county the size of Rhode Island, Strawberry Chapel still hosts services four times a year — twice in the spring and twice in the fall — just down the street from Mepkin Abbey, a Trappist monastery.

Now, the rectangular chapel, with a stone-paved floor under a domed ceiling, is surrounded by barbed wire atop cement posts. It's also guarded by a series of several cameras strategically placed throughout the grounds and protected by a motion-sensor alarm system with ear-splitting noise.

No valuables are kept at the church, where on a rear wall under a circular window above the pulpit are the words "Glory to God in the Highest." Miniature pine cones make up each letter.

The church's silver alone makes up an interesting slice of the chapel's history.

In February 1865, owner Keating Simons Ball of nearby Comingtee Plantation, feared the approach of Gen. William Sherman's troops as they marched through South Carolina destroying and looting plantations and churches. With an assistant named Friday, they hurriedly buried the valuable silver church pieces in a mahogany chest late one night beneath a rice mill.

Fortunately, when Union soldiers arrived, they spared Strawberry Chapel and Comingtee Plantation from the torch.

After the war, Ball and Friday searched endlessly beneath the mill but they had hidden the silver so well under cover of darkness, neither could remember exactly where it was. They died, not having ever found the chest.

Eighty-one years after the war, Comingtee managers Grover and Martha Sullivan rediscovered the trunk after several nights of after-hours digging.

The rotted mahogany fell apart when it was lifted from the hole beneath the mill, but the silver, among the oldest Southern pieces to survive, remained — tarnished but found.

Some of the pieces are believed to date back to the 1600s, one of them used by Huguenots in France before the revocation of the Edict of Nantes in 1685. Today, the silver pieces are on permanent loan to the Charleston Museum and are never kept at the chapel.

The chapel's resilience over three centuries, its continued use and the discovery of the silver make for a fascinating slice of the past.

"Because of its history and the fact that so many descendants want to be buried, baptized and married at Strawberry Chapel as well as visit their relatives, it's important that we keep it up," said Dr. Robert Ball of Charleston, the church's senior warden whose relatives date back three centuries and are buried there.

"It's vital that it remains a functioning church," said Ball, a seventh-generation physician who practiced in epidemiology and infectious diseases.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Birth of a town

Childsbury and Strawberry Chapel came about when Child, a victim of tyranny of British nobility, came to the new colony called Carolina to recover his fortune.

There, he set up a ferry, the only practical site within a reasonable distance to operate river transportation. Inhabitants of the town would cross the river to Bluff Plantation on the western side where they would eventually take Broad Path (the future U.S. Highway 52) to Charleston.

In 1723, an Act of Assembly allowed the people of Childsbury to build a small chapel in the lower section of the sprawling parish of St. John's Berkeley. Two years later, it was erected.

Strawberry Chapel was unusual in that the sacraments of baptism and funeral services, usually reserved for full parish churches, were regularly performed there. With Biggin Church too far away and the victim of several disasters, the small Childsbury house of worship eventually grew into a full parish church.

"Usually, these chapels were denied some of the privileges of a parish church, which included certain duties as keeping vital statistics, holding elections and carrying out certain political duties of the parish," according to a 1972 nomination form for the site to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Biggin Church burned in a 1755 forest fire but was rebuilt. It was torched by the British during the Revolutionary War and rebuilt again. It never fully recovered after the Civil War, and the final blow of another forest fire tore through the religious gathering spot in the 1880s. It was never rebuilt and now lies in ruins. Strawberry Chapel emerged as the main parish house of worship.

But the small chapel didn't escape unscathed, either.

The Charleston earthquake of 1886 brought down the chapel's balcony and caused other damage. The balcony was never replaced but was donated to Taveau Methodist Church nearby on Dr. Evans Road near Mepkin Abbey.

Today, Strawberry Chapel's congregation mainly comes from Charleston, some 45 miles away, and from relatives scattered across the nation.

The head of Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce called the country chapel "a glimpse of the true fabric of the county's culture."

"The grounds still have the receiving tombs, which are made of brick, providing a cool resting place to help preserve the remains prior to being buried," said Elaine Morgan of the chamber.

She was referring to the Harleston Family vault, where bodies were stored while plots were prepared for burial.

Little Miss Chicken

Morgan also recalled the chapel provides one of the more ghoulish and abusive tales in Berkeley County.

A young girl of 7 called Catherine Chicken, said to be Child's great granddaughter, was sent to board with her French schoolmaster, Monsieur Dutarque.

Dutarque found Catherine outside chasing her pet turtle around when she was supposed to have completed some chores.

When he asked her why she had not done the work, she replied that she wanted to be outdoors. Enraged, Dutarque punished her by tying her to a tombstone.He meant to leave her there for a brief period of time since she wanted to be outside. He forgot and left her there into the night.

According to the story first published in "The Youth's Companion" in 1894 and later republished in the book "Little Miss Chicken: A Veritable Happening of Colonial Carolina," Catherine kept whimpering and crying out to let her loose.

An enslaved resident walking by at night with a jack-o-lantern gourd lighting his way heard her cries and went into the graveyard to investigate. As he did, Catherine became so frightened from the lighted gourd approaching her in the dark, that she passed out.

Afraid for his own safety, the slave hid behind a tree after hearing others approach the churchyard on horseback. Other workers in the schoolhouse had heard her cries as well and came to rescue Catherine.

Because of his abusive actions, Dutarque was run out of Childsbury.

"From this brief outline you can see that Strawberry Chapel is rich with history and mysticism," Morgan said. "Even though this serene location is closed to the public, on special occasion we have been granted a visit. Visitors leave enchanted and intrigued with our history and area. Our chamber is blessed to have this amazing, rich historical glimpse of a different time."