A new study out of the University of Southern California has found a potential correlation between teenage prescription painkiller abuse and later usage of heroin.
“Adolescents are sometimes overlooked in the opioid epidemic discussion,” said Dr. Lorraine Kelley-Quon a pediatric surgeon and assistant professor of surgery and preventive medicine at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the Keck School of Medicine in a press release.
In the study, researchers surveyed nearly 3,300 high school freshmen in the Los Angeles area twice a year until their senior year in 2017. In those surveys, they asked students about any use of prescription painkillers.
They also asked about any use of other substances like marijuana, cigarettes, alcohol, methamphetamine and heroin. Of all the students surveyed, nearly 600 reported using prescription opioids to get high.
Over 10 percent of previous opioid users reported using heroin before their high school graduation. And a similar percentage of current opioid users also reported heroin use.
Less than two percent of the students who never reported using opioids went on to use heroin. In a press release, researchers explained that the results so far don't look like they come from some teens' tendencies to rebel or act out.
“While we can’t definitively conclude that there is a cause-and-effect relation, there may be something unique about opioid drugs that makes youths vulnerable to trying heroin,” professor Adam Leventhal, the director of the USC Institute for Addiction Science at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, said in a press release.
American Hospital Association honor MUSC's palliative care program
The American Hospital Association recently announced that four palliative and end-of-life care programs will be recognized with the 2019 Circle of Life Award and Citation of Honor.
This year, the Medical University of South Carolina Palliative Care Program will be presented with the Citation of Honor.
“The work of this year’s honorees represents the most innovative and creative thinking in end-of-life care,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack in a press release.
The award is given to organizations across the nation that have made great innovative strides in palliative and end-of life care. Award winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of health and social work leaders.
MUSC's program is being recognized for its use of telehealth and legal resources for patients who have issues with things like delayed rent and utility payments.
The other award winners include: the University Health System Palliative Care Team in San Antonio, Texas; Western Reserve Navigator (WRN) Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio; and the Palliative Care Services at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.
“Through the use of technology, integrated systems of care and community support, these programs have raised the bar for meeting the needs of patients and their families," Pollack said in a press release.