editors/designers
Stephanie Harvin, Special Projects Editor
Designer Krena Lanham
Writers: Caitlin Byrd, Robert Behre, Abigail Darlington, Stephanie Harvin, Liz Foster, Schuyler Kropf, Andrew Miller, Conner Mitchell, Kalyn Oyer, Hanna Raskin and Warren Wise
Freelancers: Tommy Braswell, Stephanie Burt and Carley Lintz
Photography: Many of the images displayed in this edition of My Charleston were submitted to The Post and Courier by amateur and professional photographers throughout the Lowcountry. These images carry special caption information with the photographer’s name displayed in bold.
Other photographs are the work of current and former staff photographers, including Grace Beahm Alford, Matthew Fortner, Brad Nettles, Lauren Petracca, Wade Spees, Andrew J. Whitaker and Kathryn Ziesig.
Distribution: Limited free copies of My Charleston are available at The Post and Courier at 134 Columbus St. in downtown Charleston. For all other distribution questions, call 843-937-5765. More online: mycharlestononline.com
Advertising requests: Please call 843-937-5480
About: My Charleston, The Post and Courier’s Guide to Life in the Lowcountry, is a publication of The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403-4800.
Copyright 2017 by The Post and Courier. No portion of this publication may be reproduced in whole or part without express written permission from The Post and Courier.