Fred Wilson, an award-winning visual artist with an exhibition scheduled for 2020 at the Gibbes Museum of Art, will deliver an address on Nov. 13 as part of the museum’s Distinguished Lecture Series.
The series is a high-profile event in which several important figures of the art world have participated, including Philippe de Montebello, Jeff Koons and Maya Lin.
Wilson rocked the art world in 1992 with his “Mining the Museum” show at the Maryland Historical Society. That project, which questioned the museum’s role in representing, and marginalizing, artists of color, partly inspired the Gibbes to mount “Prop Master” in 2009, an installation that turned a critical eye to the Gibbes’ permanent collection and highlighted issues of race, gender, social norms and power.
Wilson’s most recent body of work is “Afro Kismet,” an exhibition assembled for the Istanbul Biennial in the Fall of 2017 and then shown in Venice, New York and Los Angeles. “Afro Kismet” will be mounted at the Gibbes in the spring.
“The Gibbes does not tell Charleston’s story from a singular point-of-view, but rather through a series of artistic lenses and diverse perspectives,” Gibbes Executive Director Angela Mack said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be hosting Fred Wilson for this lecture as someone who challenges assumptions of history, culture, race and conventions of display with his work. We are honored to be introducing Wilson to Charleston ahead of his exhibition that will be on display at the Gibbes next year.”
Wilson’s Nov. 13 lecture is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St. Tier 1 tickets are $60 ($50 for Gibbes members), Tier 2 tickets are $40 and student/faculty tickets are $15. Go to charlestonmusichall.com.