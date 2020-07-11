'Community's church:' Amid gentrifying Charleston peninsula, historic Mt. Zion AME thrives

New development has squeezed many of Charleston's historically Black houses of worship off the peninsula, but one congregation continues to thrive.

Mt. Zion AME, sandwiched on Glebe Street between an Episcopal church and buildings owned by the College of Charleston, is undergoing a $2 million renovation that will modernize its aging structure, hoping to accommodate the church's growing and diverse congregation.

But the building won't be just for church members.

Lead by the Rev. Kylon Middleton, an energetic pastor who has become increasingly visible in the community as a leader in social activism, Mt. Zion serves as a hub for conversations on racism and solutions for addressing injustices.

"Anything that happens in Charleston comes through Mt. Zion on some level," Middleton said. "This is the community's church."

The church is continuing a long a history of tying social struggles to the Gospel.

The African Methodist Episcopal denomination was founded in the early 1800s by Black people who left a predominately white church in the Northeast that reinforced white supremacy.

In Charleston, members formerly part of Emanuel AME left due to overcrowding to establish Mt. Zion in 1882. Parishioners purchased the building on Glebe Street, which previously belonged to a Presbyterian congregation.

The structure is one of several Black churches still standing on the peninsula once located in vibrant African American communities.

Longtime member Flora Meyers-Smith said Mt. Zion had an array of programs.

"We were introduced to the best of what Charleston had to offer," she said. "Concerts, plays, community services and outreach programs. We were always known for our harmonious church choir.”

But rents skyrocketed throughout the late 1900s, and many Black people were priced out, leaving behind dwindling congregations. Rapid development has lead to limited parking for churches. Their parishioners are increasingly driving greater distances to get to church.

Some haven't survived downtown's rapidly changing demographics.

The result has been several historically African American churches — Shiloh, Greater Macedonia AME, Zion-Olivet Presbyterian, St. Matthew Baptist, Plymouth Church and New Tabernacle Fourth Street Baptist, to name a few — that have either moved or have tried to leave downtown in search of more space in areas like West Ashley and North Charleston.

When Middleton arrived at Mt. Zion in 2015, the church faced similar threats. The church, resting just south of The College's Cistern Yard, featured roughly 30 members who had limited parking on the college campus.

"We're in the sea of gentrification," Middleton said.

On top of that, Middleton had been dealing with the emotional toll of losing a loved one. He arrived several months after the Emanuel AME Church shooting, in which his best friend, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, was one of nine people slain by a self-avowed white supremacist.

Having experienced racism in Charleston growing up, he wanted to be a voice for change.

Wanting to stay

Middleton, a lifelong AME Charleston native and College of Charleston graduate, knew the historic value of the church was committed to helping the members keep the location.

"Pastor, we do not want to move," some members told him.

"I recognized we were sitting on a gold mine," Middleton said. "Not only a gold mine in money, but a gold mine in history and heritage. A gold mine in struggle."

The significance of Charleston's predominately Black churches is not lost on other religious leaders.

The Rev. Cress Darwin pastors Second Presbyterian Church off Meeting Street, a predominately white congregation that had maintained a strong relationship with Zion Olivet Presbyterian. Zion has since left the peninsula and now worships with an Advent Lutheran congregation in North Charleston.

As churches are forced off the peninsula, they leave behind a home and sense of connection that congregation's ancestors helped build, Darwin said.

“It also leaves a vacancy in the community," Darwin said.

Among Middleton's efforts to revive the dwindling congregation included securing additional parking on the street and at nearby garages and establishing connections with the College of Charleston. The church began hosting breakfasts for students and hosted special themed services like Greek Day, recognizing fraternities and sororities.

The church connected with school professors and brought in students from the instructor's courses for experiences beyond the classrooms.

During college semesters, the church has about 240 worshippers, Middleton said.

"We got a cross-racial group of individuals who started coming," he said. "Many of these young people, once they came one time, they continued to come and they told their friends. That's all we needed."

Middleton himself grew more visible in the community.

The pastor was selected in 2018 to lead the Illumination Project, an effort to build trust between police and the community. He also clinched the Democratic primary in the Charleston County Council Democratic District 6 race.

Fueled by Middleton's passion for addressing injustice, the church also emerged as a leader in the Lowcountry in building bridges with white congregations and advancing conversations on race relations.

Mt. Zion began having Bible study with Grace Church Cathedral, a predominately white congregation next door, after the Emanuel tragedy.

Mt. Zion has also served as a location for the Social Justice Racial Equity Collaborative's Living Your Truth series, which brought together white and Black residents and community leaders for conversations around racial inequities.

Andrea Schenk is a founding member of the organization, which helped draft the apology language used by Charleston City Council for the city’s role in supporting the institution of slavery.

She and her husband, John, joined Mt. Zion in 2016, inspired by the church's welcoming congregation and because it is community and politically oriented.

"Because members of the congregation were not only warm and welcoming, but they were inviting us to be more active members, we felt it wasn't just window dressing," Schenk said. "They wanted us to participate."

Preserving the past

Renovations will help Mt. Zion accommodate the masses as the building serves as a hub for spiritual and social activities. The multimillion-dollar renovation project will take until about 2023. Parishioners expect to be back inside the sanctuary toward the end of 2021.

Members will worship virtually during construction, as they've already been doing amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many churches to suspend in-person gatherings.

People can donate toward the renovation at mtzioncharlestoname.org.

Broken into three phases, the effort will transform both the exterior and interior of the building.

Inside the sanctuary, the organ will be restored, a baptismal pool added, the pulpit revamped and stained glass windows redesigned. Restrooms will also be expanded, and the church intends to install a digital archiving space to house the church's history.

For enhanced safety, an elevator and safety rails will be installed, as well as functional door locks. A second story will be added to the fellowship hall, which would include administrative and educational offices.

The outside of the building will receive new paint, added safety ramps and a reinstallation of the church's historic bell tower. The adjacent courtyard also will be redesigned.

"It's almost going to be like the same, old feel," Middleton said. "But it's going to be new."