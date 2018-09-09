Comedian Bill Burr stays busy. He has six stand-up specials, a twice-weekly podcast and an animated sitcom under his belt. You may recognize his face from film “Daddy’s Home” or his roles in hit shows “The Chapelle’s Show” and “Breaking Bad.”
Regardless, it’s likely you’ve heard of him. That’s because he’s made a name for himself as an active comedian since the early 2000s with what Rolling Stone Magazine calls his “rage-fueled humor.”
He’s currently touring the nation including two back-to-back shows Sept. 16 at the Gaillard Center in Charleston.
Burr’s comedy is marked by a nothing-off-limits style and a disregard for political correctness. Though it may seem in light of the recent call-out culture and the #MeToo Movement that comedy would be a difficult medium, but Burr says that’s not the case.
“Most people don’t feel the way the people screaming and waving their arms around do," he says. "(Now) there are just more innocent people afraid to weigh in their opinion. You get attacked as if you were the one assaulting someone but it’s not a huge amount of people.”
On the contrary, the internet has been a springboard for Burr’s creative projects. In late 2015, he launched his animated series with Netflix entitled “F is For Family,” an American sitcom set in the seventies featuring Frank Murphy, a war veteran, father of three and baggage handler for an airline, voiced by Burr himself, and his family.
The series generates the same profane and rant-style humor fashioned by Burr in his numerous stand-up specials. The show’s third season is set to premiere late this year and he says it’s the best season yet. “It sets a high-water mark for us. Everyone that works on it is very excited about it.”
But out of all his pursuits, the internet has helped him most with one of his most favored endeavors: podcasting. His “Monday Morning Podcast” and “Thursday Afternoon Just-Before-Friday” supplement to the former has over 128,000 followers on the SoundCloud audio-streaming site and between 40,000 to 70,000 listens per episode alone. “When the music business tanked, it created a void. Where so many things got hurt by the internet, comedy thrived,” he remarked. Though stand-up was his first endeavor and will always be his favorite, he says, “I love podcasting. Even though I like having guests on, I love doing it alone.” It gives him a chance to get angry, crack some jokes and make himself laugh.
Burr has spent the time since his Netflix special “Walk Your Way Out” came out last year working on new bits to replace the ones he’s most sick of telling and reworking those again and again. The result of which is his latest special entitled “Fifty.”
While he won’t indulge too much information into the specifics of what he plans to bring to the stage, he says he hopes he’s better than the last time he came through town. “I’ve been saying this for years, but I keep having more and more fun on stage. I plan on doing it for as long as I can.”
Bill Burr’s 7 p.m. performance is currently sold out but his 10 p.m. show still has seats.