Columbia church creates app for virtual Holy Land pilgrimage for Advent

COLUMBIA — The chance to walk the grounds where Jesus walked, taught and prayed is a special way for American Christians to connect with their faith.

But the opportunity to fly thousands of miles is out of reach for many believers, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The disease has even stalled plans for Columbia-based St. Martin's in-the-Fields Episcopal to take a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

But the church recently created the Virtual Holy Land Pilgrimage web app for anyone to tour the Middle Eastern sites of Christian significance, allowing parishioners to dive into the birth narrative during a holiday season when many are physically distanced.

For members at St. Martin's who've not been attending the church's outdoor worship services, “this is a way for them to feel connected to the broader church, and pilgrims across the country," said the Rev. Deacon Caitlyn Darnell of St. Martin's.

Following the sequence of events laid out in the Gospel of Luke, the app goes through a 97-mile journey that follows Jesus from his birth to transfiguration. The trek begins in Ein Karem, a community just outside Jerusalem where it's believed Mary and Elizabeth met to discuss Mary's pregnancy. The tour ends on Mount Tabor, noted by early Christians as the site where Jesus and his disciples prayed before Jesus is transfigured.

The app has seen participation from across the globe with 500 subscribers from various countries and content contribution from an Episcopal diocesan bishop in Jerusalem. It's available for free in any app store and the Google Play store.

Participants can engage in several ways. They can choose to go on walks and track the mileage. Or, the church has developed a point system in which parishioners can earn points for doing activities such as morning prayers or praying for someone on the church's prayer list, which all can translate into mileage.

It's not a competition among church members, but instead intended to provide a virtual platform for spiritual engagement.

There are several stops along the route where theologians explain the historical and spiritual significance of various locations.

For example, Don Polaski, a professor of religious studies at Randolph-Macon College, explains the archaeology of Jerusalem. He speaks about Herod's Temple, which would have been where Jesus visited during biblical days. The Muslim Dome of the Rock now sits in Jerusalem about where the Jewish temple once stood, Polaski said.

Zoom check-ins are done weekly that allow the "pilgrims" to discuss their journey, something that's done on actual pilgrimages of the Holy Land.

When creating the app, faith leaders kept in mind parents who are balancing their workloads and virtual school schedules for children.

Parents can use steps taken during daily activities toward pilgrimage mileage, and stop at a later time to go over content.

“This provides a way for them to pause and tend to their souls and engage with scripture in a way that’s manageable for any schedule," Darnell said.

The Rev. Susan Prinz, who helped develop the concept for the online tour, offers a different perspective. She's done two pilgrimages of the biblical sites.

She described the historic terrain as the "fifth Gospel," because seeing the iconic spaces, such as the Sea of Galilee and Jordan River, deepened her understanding of Jesus' life.

"It helped me see Jesus as a real person who I can connect with at a deeper level," she said.

While the online experience isn't the same as a real pilgrimage, parishioner Patsy Myers said its the next best thing.

Myers also sees it as an opportunity for good exercise. She's logged 62 walking miles.

Her favorite part has been the comparison of present-day Nazareth versus the town in biblical times.

"I feel like I'm learning a lot," she said.

She also enjoys meeting new people. The weekly Zoom meetings allow her to chat with believers across the globe.