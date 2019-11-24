Colombian chaplain who responded to Dayton shooting takes on new role in Charleston

In the early morning hours of Aug. 4, the Rev. Edinson De Arco arrived to a chaotic crime scene in Ohio where a gunman had just claimed the lives of nine victims at a bar.

Several of those killed were young adults. The chaplain, while ministering to the grieving Dayton community, couldn't help but to also think of his own children, ages 20, 23 and 25.

“It was painful for me, too," he said.

Now, several months after the tragedy, De Arco finds himself in another city devastated in recent years by senseless gun violence.

De Arco was recently tapped to serve as the new program coordinator for Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, a diverse group of first responder chaplains in Charleston. In his role, De Arco will train and develop new volunteers, helping them discover their true passions within chaplaincy.

The minister brings 30 years of pastoral ministry and chaplaincy experience to the Lowcountry and holds a Master of Divinity degree in clinical pastoral education and pastoral crisis intervention. He is also pursuing a doctorate.

De Arco, a father and husband, is passionate about community. He also inspired others, such as Rich Robinson, the chaplaincy's senior chaplain, to enter the ministry.

“He’s an absolute blessing," Robinson said.

De Arco, 53, grew up in the countryside of Colombia in South America. His father left the family when De Arco was 2 years old, leaving his mother to raise him and his siblings in a small, low-income community.

Though living with meager resources, De Arco's mother had a deep belief in God. She stressed to her children the importance of faith, work and school, leading De Arco's siblings to obtain higher education which, in turn, helped improve his family's economic standing.

De Arco, who saw the improved state of his family's economic and spiritual conditions as evidence of God's presence in their lives, gave his life to God at age 16. He embraced his ministerial calling and joined the United Methodist Church, though he was raised Baptist.

He said he witnessed the faith group "building the kingdom in the community" and wanted to do likewise.

In the early 2000s, he got his opportunity to improve communities in the Lowcountry when the Methodist Church recruited him to start a Hispanic outreach.

De Arco used houses of worship on Johns Island and in North Charleston as afternoon service locations for Hispanics. He also worked to get to know the people by riding through neighborhoods with Robinson, who then served as an officer with the Charleston Police Department.

At the time, relationships between the Latino community and officers were strained, De Arco said. Many Hispanics were afraid to talk to law enforcement, but, with Robinson at his side, the minister worked to bridge the gap by eating meals and having conversations with residents.

Relations between officers and the Latino population have gotten better over the years, De Arco said.

“It gave people an opportunity to connect and engage with someone in a nonthreatening way, " Robinson said. "He really had a way of bringing people together."

De Arco soon moved to Ohio where he continued mission and pastoral work. It was there, after a decade of praying with first respondents and pastoring a local church, where the chaplain faced the unprecedented challenge of ministering to a community devastated by a mass shooting.

De Arco recalled receiving the phone call from the police department that "something bad has happened." Flashing lights from emergency vehicles lit the nighttime sky as grieving residents convened near the bar in a historic downtown district in Dayton.

Several residents were slain. The gunman was killed by law enforcement, as well.

People cried. De Arco prayed with residents, asking God for guidance, wisdom and help. The reverend recognized, though, that words can be insufficient in those moments, and said "the ministry was more about the presence."

That's what chaplaincy is all about. Mass shootings are an attempt to destroy the soul, Robinson said, and a minister is there to remind a person "you do matter."

Both De Arco and Robinson have responded to mass shootings.

Robinson went to Emanuel AME on the night in 2015 when nine parishioners were gunned down during a Bible study inside the historically black church. So the night of the Dayton shooting four years later, he knew exactly the pain that De Arco experienced.

The two texted throughout the night of the tragedy.

De Arco joins a diverse group in Charleston. Coastal Crisis features more than 30 volunteer crisis and community chaplains who are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, male and female.