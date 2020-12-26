College of Charleston students uncover school's complex religious history

It's not completely surprising that the College of Charleston, given its location in a city known for its vast number of historic sanctuaries and deep religious history, was led in its early years by church leaders.

Six of the first seven presidents at the College were ordained clergy.

What is interesting, though, is the school sought to give the impression that religion was not a formidable part of its fabric. The school claimed to be a secular institution from the time of its second charter in 1791.

A recent student research project tied to the school's 250th anniversary has challenged that assumption, while also shedding light on how prominent figures at The College used Christianity as a tool to justify slavery.

“It was a project designed to be our departmental contribution to the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the College’s founding,” said Matthew Cressler, assistant professor of religious studies. “My hope was that it would awaken for students the inseparability of religion and race in the making of the College.”

The final project for Cressler's Religion in America course for the spring 2020 semester was to be an archival examination of the College of Charleston's religious history. Impacts of COVID-19 changed the class-wide project to a two-person investigation by religious studies research fellows A.J. Williamson and Allen Duggar, with funding tied to the School of the Humanities and Social Science’s work to commemorate the college's 250th anniversary of its founding.

The students' research showed religious freedom at the College often meant something closer to non-denominational Protestantism, rather than religious neutrality, students said.

For example, Jewish and Catholic students were expected to assimilate, which meant adopting behaviors like attending daily chapel services. A student would be admonished by the president for not showing up.

Similarly, until Jewish student Solomon Cohen petitioned the Board of Trustees in 1855 for an exemption, Jewish students at the College had been forced to take required classes on Christianity as a part of the school’s curriculum.

"It's not just that they had all these requirements to assimilate," Williamson said. "The Jewish and Catholic faith wasn’t accepted and uplifted."

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

Prominent professors also espoused rhetoric that negated notions of secularity, especially when it came to religious traditions of Black people.

The college needed money, and the school knew it could perpetuate itself by connecting with White, rich plantation owners who could build up intellectual frameworks that justified slavery, Duggar said.

One of those persons included Bishop Robert Smith, the school's first president who served between 1790 and 1797. Smith, the first American Episcopal bishop of the Diocese of South Carolina, was a large-scale enslaver, Duggar said.

The students also learned of how Professor James W. Miles described African traditional religions and spirituality as "savage hedonism," and spent his career denigrating Black religious experiences in order to uplift White Protestantism.

Nathaniel Bowen, an Episcopal bishop and the college's fifth president, argued for teaching Christianity to slaves, and that "suffering without complaint is Christlike and venerable," Williamson said.

White leaders at the institution of higher education never seriously considered the diverse spiritual practices of Black people, Duggar said.

"Black religious aesthetic was never taken into account," Duggar said. "When it was, it was dismissed immediately.”

The students examined archival documents that included the minutes of the Board of Trustees, account books, published sermons and essays written by students in the 19th century.

The students' website will serve as a permanent home for their findings.

Mary Jo Fairchild, manager of research services in the school's Special Collections, also helped by advising the students how to proceed with research as the College’s in-person instruction was suspended.

To facilitate socially distanced engagement with archival materials, Fairchild made photographs and scans of selected ledgers, documents and historic pamphlets from archives within Special Collections. She also located digital source materials from other repositories to create a database of primary sources.