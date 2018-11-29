Students enrolled in Nathaniel Walker's "The Architecture of Memory" class at the College of Charleston have been working on designs for a proposed memorial honoring 36 Africans whose remains were discovered near Anson Street during construction of the Gaillard Center in 2013.
The designs will be exhibited and on view to the public at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, in the Rotunda of the Addlestone Library, 205 Calhoun St. The exhibition is the culmination of Walker's Art and Architecture course and the result of a semester-long collaboration with the Gullah Society, the Friends of the Library and the Sustainability Literacy Initiative of the College of Charleston.
It is part of a larger project and public discussion led by the Gullah Society, which seeks to identify, record and preserve African-American burial grounds in the Charleston area.
The remains discovered near the Gaillard date to the late 1700s. DNA testing is underway. The bones likely will be reinterred next year.
For more information about the project, and the work of the Gullah Society, go to www.thegullahsociety.com.