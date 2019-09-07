American pianist Johnandrew Slominski kicks off the 30th anniversary season of the College of Charleston's International Piano Series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, with a program featuring works by Glass, Liszt, Mozart and Brahms.

The series typically is presented at the Sottile Theatre, but the venue is under renovation through the spring of 2020, so piano recitals will be held at the Emmett Robinson Theatre in the Simons Center, 54 St. Philip St. General admission is $20 and free for College of Charleston students and employees. Tickets may be purchased online at go.cofc.edu/ips, at the door, by emailing concerts@cofc.edu, or by calling 843-953-6315. Season subscriptions for all four concerts in the series are $70.

Slominski is a versatile musician and pedagogue who got his start at age 5 when he first performed publicly. He won his first competition at 6, enrolled in college at 15 and earned three music degrees by 21.

Slominski is the founder and director of "Classical Music on the Spot," an intensive summer institute at the Eastman School of Music, dedicated to the study and practice of 18th-century style improvisation. He is a solo performer, collaborative pianist, competition winner, masterclass clinician and lecturer who has held positions at the University of Rochester, the Sunderman Conservatory at Gettysburg College and Virginia Commonwealth University. He also has served as a joint faculty member at the Eastman School of Music in both piano and music theory.

Slominski will offer a master class, free and open to the public, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Room 237 of the Cato Center for the Arts. Students from the music department at the College of Charleston will perform.

The International Piano Series is organized by Artistic Director Paul Sanchez, a composer and pianist on faculty at the college. Next up, on Oct. 29, is a program written by Sanchez and his colleague Michael O'Brien called “Rodrigo: A Life in Music,” which celebrates the life and music of Spanish composer Joaquin Rodrigo in honor of the 20th anniversary of the composer’s death. Performers will include pianists Sanchez and Cahill Smith; violinist Yuriy Bekker; singers Amanda Castellone, Saundra DeAthos-Meers, Kim Powell, Kayleen Sanchez and David Templeton; and College of Charleston theater faculty.

Pianist Adam Golka performs on Jan. 14, 2020, followed by the ZOFO Piano Duo on March 3. For more information about the series, visit go.cofc.edu/ips.