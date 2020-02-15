Christian radio landscape continues to expand in Charleston area

As the number of people who identify as Christian continues to decline at a rapid pace, one might wonder whether religious radio stations have suffered as a result.

But in Charleston, a city tucked in the Bible Belt, the number of broadcasts offering contemporary Christian and gospel music suggests that the field may be stronger than ever.

A search on radiolocator.com identifies that out of 50 total stations in the Charleston area, nearly 20 play religious content. Terry Base, broadcaster with WJNI Gospel, was surprised to hear the data, calling it an all-time high for Christian radio content in the Lowcountry.

Base, who helped launched the area's WSPO Heaven (1390 AM/100.1 FM) in the late '90s, said the perception of gospel music is changing for the better. The producer said Christian music is no longer taking a backseat as a viable format.

“It’s very competitive with other genres," Base said. "It's fitting, in the digital age, the sound of gospel music would catch up.”

The decline in the number of those identifying with Christianity is reflected in a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, which showed 65 percent of American adults describe themselves as Christian when asked about their religion. That number has dropped 12 percentage points over the past decade.

The expansion of the Christian radio landscape is shown most recently in the addition of Chicago-based Moody Radio, who recently added to the Lowcountry's mix of religious stations. The organization expanded its reach into South Carolina last summer when it launched WCDC in Charleston on the air and broadcasting via 107.7 FM and 950 AM.

"What makes us unique in Charleston is not only do we offer teaching, but we offer live talk programs with caller interaction," said Scott Krus, general manager of Moody Radio.

Christian Radio Stations FM W201CH (KEFX), 88.1 FM WFCH, 88.5 FM WZLC, 88.9 FM W212CN (KAWZ), 90.3 FM WYFH, 90.7 FM W216BJ (WALC), 91.1 FM WKCL, 91.5 FM W225AJ (KAWZ), 92.9 FM W261DG (WSPO-AM), 100.1 FM WALC, 100.5 FM WAYA, 100.9 FM W267BK (WAYA), 101.3 FM WJNI, 106.3 FM AM WLTQ, 730 AM WWOS, 810 AM WCDC, 950 AM WSPO, 1390 AM Source: radio-locator.com

Moody Radio, one of the oldest Christian networks in the nation, has grown to include more than 70 stations, six internet stations and more than 1,500 affiliates that carry its programming.

The Charleston radio lineup includes a host of Moody original interactive talk programs, and a morning show. Well-known syndicated programs include Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah, Revive Our Hearts with Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth, and Summit Life with J. D. Greear.

Local stations have maintained a loyal audience by being community-focused.

Sullivan's Island resident Roy Willey favors WSPO Heaven during his morning commute to the peninsula. In addition to offering uplifting music, broadcasters highlight community events and issues.

“I think that type of station has a lot of relevance," he said.

The popularity of faith-based music has been slightly growing, even more than some genres of secular music. In 2017, contemporary Christian came in at No. 12 of radio's top 20 musical formats, according to a 2018 report by Nielsen Audio, a research company that compiles listener data. That climbed slightly to No. 10 in 2018.

Both reports listed Christian contemporary music as more popular than urban contemporary. Songs such as "Even If" by Mercyme garnered more of the total listening share in 2017 than hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," according to Nielsen's 2018 report.

What also remained prominent is radio itself as a medium for music.

Despite technological advancements over the decades, AM/FM radio reaches more people each week than any other medium in the U.S. at 228 million consumers, according to Nielsen.

That compares with 216 million for television, 203 million for app/web on a smartphone, and 127 million for video on a smartphone.

Though tunes can be played using Bluetooth and auxiliary cords, many commuters still don't have cars with those capabilities, said Moody Radio's Krus.

“They're just used to popping the dial," Krus said.

WJNI, one of Charleston's most popular stations, has offered Christian music on airwaves for more than 20 years. The broadcast has remained relevant by offering more contemporary Christian and urban gospel music over the years to appeal to teenage and young adult audiences, and by including gospel jazz in its rotation.

Joe Mack, a producer at WJNI, said Christian radio serves those who can't make it to Sunday morning services. He said the genre has maintained popularity because individuals are steadily seeking inspiration and encouragement.

“They not only want an escape but a reminder of what’s important," Mack said.