Christian-based mental health practice to raise money to keep services affordable

Soon after Dr. Barbara Boatwright founded her faith-based counseling practiced, she realized many clients couldn't afford the services.

The trend has continued amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her practice has seen a 20 percent increase in clients, and a 20 percent uptick in the number of people needing financial assistance for counseling services, mostly in areas of family life.

“We have never turned away anyone because of their inability to pay," Boatwright said.

Life Resources, a faith-based mental health practice with locations in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston, wants to continue its mission of planting seeds of hope and transforming lives by helping those in need access psychological services, even if clients can't afford the help.

The group is hosting the “Many Mini” Gatherings virtual event at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Its annual fundraiser this year will be slightly different due to the pandemic. Just over 40 smaller gatherings — groups of two, four and eight people — will assemble across the region and watch virtual presentations on Life Resources’ website and Facebook page.

A catering company will deliver dinners to the groups as they hear from Charles Martin, a New York Times best-selling author, who will discuss the "father heart of God." A testimony also will be given by Pastor Mike Cooke. Cooke's son, Bryan, was fatally shot in a robbery attempt in 2018 that also left Mike Cooke hospitalized after being hit by four bullets.

Mike Cooke hopes to express to the guests the concept of grace as a fascinating, relational concept given to people from God.

“It's a lot like oxygen," he said. "We didn’t invent it. But we need it if we’re going to go on living.”

Organizers are hoping to raise funds for the Seeds of Life Scholarship, started after the practice was founded in 2010. The scholarship helps those who can't afford up to $150 an hour for therapy and counseling, get the help they need for the "cost of a Starbucks coffee," Boatwright said. Some end up paying half the total cost per session.

"We are an alternative for folks who can make it, but don’t have extra bandwidth to invest in mental and emotional health," she said.

In response to the pandemic, Life Resources also started an emergency fund, helping those who've lost jobs amid the crisis. This year, the nonprofit has served 600 clients, many of whom needed financial help in getting medical attention.

The Christian-based group stems from Boatwright's personal life experiences. As a trained psychologist, she also sees the value of inviting God's presence in medical practice, noting science has its limitations.

Health services can offer breakthrough, but God enables behavioral change, she said.

"There's no psychology that can heal a broken heart," Boatwright said. "God is the one who is the healer.”

Still, the nonprofit serves people across faiths and those with no religious affiliation. Twenty percent of the clients have no connection with any religious organization, Boatwright said. Therapists help them by offering a space where clients can freely explore difficult questions regarding the meaning of life and suffering.

For persons of faith, getting professional help after experiencing tragedy can be life-saving.

Cooke said the help he and his wife received from Life Resources after their son was killed was "incredibly needed" and helped them move forward. Two years after their son was killed, the two are being treated at the Medical University of South Carolina for PTSD, an indication that dealing with traumatic experiences can be a process.

Over the years, they've been able to wrestle with the pain while also being comforted by precious memories of their son. They are reminded he was "always a friend to the stranger" and never met anyone he didn't like.