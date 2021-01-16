Charleston's Christine Jackson reflects on legacy of MLK, civil rights movement

It was a few years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated when Christine Osburn Jackson, then executive director of the YWCA Greater Charleston, helped coordinate a worship service to honor King's life.

The tradition has since morphed into an annual 10-day celebration, the largest in the state honoring the civil rights movement's most iconic figure.

Jackson, a member of the King family and a Lowcountry civil rights activist, recently reflected on King's legacy, efforts to preserve his memory in the Charleston region, and her own efforts to bring about social change.

Days before the national holiday to honor King, Jackson said she isn't surprised that the Lowcountry's annual celebration has lasted. She also noted Martin Luther King is too big to be honored by a single group, and is glad various organizations are now part of the yearly occasion.

"I feel so humbled and so grateful that this community is so good that nobody let that program die down," said Jackson, 92.

Jackson is a first cousin of Coretta Scott King — a champion of social justice and deceased widow of the Rev. King — so, naturally, she had many encounters with the couple over the years.

She and Coretta King grew up together in rural Marion, Ala. She recalls first meeting the Rev. King at a church in Montgomery when the minister served as a pastor at a local church.

"He was so down to earth," Jackson said.

Jackson's husband, the late Rev. E.L. Jackson, also was involved in civil rights and worked closely with King.

At one point, the Rev. Jackson was threatened by an Alabama sheriff and the Ku Klux Klan, who demanded to know details of the discussions taking place among African American organizers.

Kim Jackson, daughter of Christine and E.L. Jackson, said the story goes that the Rev. Jackson told the officer, "if you’ll tell us what happens in your meetings, I’ll tell you what happens in our meetings.”

Jackson said her father's stance resulted in him being fired from his job and blackballed from other employment opportunities in the area.

Threats of violence or death by white supremacists trying to destroy the movement were not uncommon.

C.T. Vivian, another prominent organizer and close friend of the Rev. King, visited Charleston years ago as keynote speaker for the annual MLK breakfast.

He stayed the night at the Jacksons' James Island residence. Emphasizing the danger surrounding the civil rights era, Vivian told the Jacksons of when he once had to hide inside a casket at a funeral home because local White people were attempting to kill him because of his work.

Several social justice advocates were killed during that era while challenging racism and injustice, including Rev. King.

Even if the threat of violence loomed around her, Christine Jackson doesn't recall being too afraid to press forward.

"I don't remember ever being scared," she said.

Given the danger posed by the KKK and other white supremacists, many civil rights groups disagreed with King's nonviolent strategy and opted for physical retaliation.

Jackson said she's still very much committed to nonviolence. As for King himself, Jackson said he should be honored for how he inspired people to bring about change.

"We should never forget him," she said.

The Jackson couple moved to South Carolina, where they continued social advocacy.

Christine Jackson came on board at the YWCA during a time when the organization was still segregated, with separate YWCA facilities downtown for Blacks and Whites.

She served as the executive director for 37 years, from 1966 to 2003, and led the organization through forced segregation to establish the current all-inclusive mission of “empowering women and eliminating racism."

The yearly MLK event she founded now includes a parade, poetry slam, ecumenical service and breakfast. The festivities are being held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

Kim Jackson has always been proud of her connection to the civil rights movement and relationship to its most noted leaders.

She recalled being in second grade when she told her classmates of her relationship to Coretta Scott King. The students didn't believe her, and even got angry because of their tremendous respect for the Rev. King, Kim said.

Soon after, Kim visited her grandparents in Alabama. Coretta King was there, and agreed to take a photo with Kim.

"I was able to come back to Charleston and show the kids she was my cousin," Kim said.

Over the years, Kim has often heard stories from people in the community who uplift her mother's ability to galvanize the community for social progress.