Charleston's Chanukah celebration aims to safely offer sense of community during holidays

Hanukkah is one of the most beloved Jewish festivals, bringing together families to pray, eat and reflect on spiritual teachings and historical happenings.

The holiday, also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, is commemorated annually in big fashion in Charleston, a city where history of the Hebrew faith traces back centuries and a municipality home to the state's largest Jewish celebration.

While many events have been called off due to the pandemic, hosting a revamped, socially distanced "Chanukah at The Bend" festival was a priority for organizers considering how the coronavirus has forced many people to be separated from loved ones much of the year.

"Because of the importance of the holiday, we didn't want to just let it go," said Rabbi Yossi Refson of the Chabad of Charleston. "This will give people an opportunity to celebrate safely."

City leaders and the region's Jewish community are hoping to maintain the same sense of community usually felt during the holiday season with the transformed religious festival.

The 13th annual Chanukah celebration, usually held at Marion Square, has been moved to The Bend in North Charleston to allow for a drive-in style gathering.

While the Charleston event will move into a neighboring city, the festival's new scene in North Charleston is near the Ashley River, positioning the event for a beautiful sunset if the sky is clear.

Hosting the event near the heart of downtown Charleston is important for branding purposes, said Susie Tecklenburg, administrative director for the Chabad of Charleston — Center for Jewish Life. But she welcomed the change of location, and didn't count out the possibility of hosting future holiday events at The Bend.

"That could change depending on the success of this event," Tecklenburg said.

The event is slated for 4 p.m. Dec. 13. Free food, beverages and children's activities will be delivered directly to vehicles. The celebration's standard foods — matzo ball soup, pretzels, hot dogs and hamburgers — will provide guests a sense of normalcy.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

There also will be live music and entertainment from a stage with a screen projection to make performances more visible. The music will be streamed on the radio so people can listen without rolling down their windows.

The event will also be shorter than usual, just over an hour as opposed to two hours, to help keep people from getting restless and wanting to mingle.

A menorah lighting by Holocaust survivors will take place, spreading the message that love overpowers hate and light dispels darkness, Refson said.

People are permitted to stand within six feet of their cars, but masks are required outside vehicles.

Organizers said the goal is to offer a safe environment for people of all ages to gather. They feel it's an important way to show that the community can still come together in safe and fun ways.

Refson said communities take on a greater role during moments of crisis. As the pandemic forces travel limitations, it's the community's job to step in and offer companionship, he said.

“The community really takes on that role as the surrogate family,” the rabbi said. “It’s important that we nurture that.”

Hannukah, which begins on the evening of Dec. 10 and ends on the evening of Dec. 18, recalls the historical account when the Jewish temple in Jerusalem was rededicated. This happened after Syrian-Greeks at the time outlawed Jewish observations, leading to a revolt by a group of Jewish fighters.

The story is one of religious tolerance, Refson said.

"It's also the time for us to be reminded that in spite of our differences, we need to respect different faiths, heritages, backgrounds, ethnicities or values," he said.