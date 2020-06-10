You are the owner of this article.
Charleston's Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert to perform for John Prine tribute show

A virtual tribute show for John Prine will take place on Thursday. File/Provided

Charleston area residents Bill Murray and Stephen Colbert join a long list of celebrities who will perform for a virtual John Prine tribute show. 

"Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It's an online celebration of the legendary folk singer-songwriter, who died earlier this year of coronavirus complications.

The show will be posted on multiple platforms, including Prine’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

Some of the other confirmed guests include Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Brandi Carlile, Dan Auerbach, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Bonnie Raitt, Vince Gill and Kurt Vile. 

Produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, the tribute will feature memories, songs and rare footage, while raising money for three organizations: Alive Hospice, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Make the Road New York

Prine was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year and won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award this year. He released 18 studio albums between 1971 and 2018. His son, Jack, lived in Charleston for a while. 

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.

